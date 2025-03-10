Chelsea Handler takes brutal sex jibe at Elon Musk; ‘I like a variety of men, but…’

Chelsea Handler hit out at billionaire Elon Musk with a brutal sex jab during her appearance at the South by Southwest, the music and tech festival in Austin. Handler, who recently opened up about the romance allegations between her and 62-year-old Ralph Fiennes, expressed no interest in dating or sleeping with Elon Musk, who is said to have fathered 14 children.(REUTERS)

The 50-year-old comic engaged in discussion with journalist Kara Swisher about her views on Donald Trump's administration and his presidency, including Tesla CEO Musk, 53, who leads the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE).

During the conversation, Swisher said that she has suggested Handler to date the SpaceX CEO, as per Daily Beast.

Handler's take on dating Elon Musk

However, Handler, who recently opened up about the romance allegations between her and 62-year-old Ralph Fiennes, expressed no interest in dating or sleeping with the world's wealthiest man, who is said to have fathered 14 children.

“There's a lot I would do for the country, but having sex with Elon Musk is not one of them. I can’t,” the star said.

Handler further clarified that she likes “variety of men in my life” but added that she is not the type of girl who settles down.

Also Read: SNL pokes fun at Elon Musk-Marco Rubio's White House clash as Trump tries to be peacemaker in skit; Netizens react

Handler take veiled dig at JD Vance, complains about Musk

Meanwhile, Swisher remarked that Handler would be Vice President JD Vance's nightmare.

Reacting to her comments, Handler blasted those men who keep women. The current state of politics, in her opinion, is an obvious illustration of “the fact that men are so scared of women”.

Handler also complained about Musk's presence in the White House. “I mean, did anyone vote for Elon Musk to be president?” the 50-year-old asked.

Handler targets Trump administration

In her message to the audience, she asserted that she will not let Trump and his allies take away her joy this time.

“You know the first Trump presidency, for instance, I let it take me down, and I let it steal my joy. And I am not going to do that again,” she stated. “It’s the power of being optimistic in the dark and not going down a wormhole.”

While stressing that she does not “have answers” about how Democrats should respond to Trump, Handler said she does believe that Republicans could lose the upcoming elections.