SNL pokes fun at Elon Musk-Marco Rubio's White House clash as Trump tries to be peacemaker in skit; Netizens react

Saturday Night Live poked fun at President Donald Trump's this week's cabinet meeting, where he purportedly told secretaries that they were in command of their departments, not Tesla CEO Elon Musk. SNL set the scenario in the Oval Office in the cold-open sketch for episode 14 of the 50th season, where Trump (James Austin Johnson) was trying to resolve the alleged disagreement between Musk (Mike Myers) and Rubio (Marcello Hernández) during the March 6 cabinet meeting.(X@SNL )

According to reports, Rubio is upset with Musk for essentially dismantling the US Agency for International Development with the help of Department of agency Efficiency, which has endangered billions of dollars in government funding and led to firing of staff.

SNL mocks Trump over Marco Rubio and Musk clash

Rubio blasted Musk's “total access to our government” in the episode, pointing out that Trump had fired air traffic controllers and asserting that Musk's accomplishment as a businessman “does not mean he should run the country.”

Trump then defend Musk and lauded his efforts on DOGE, asking the Tesla CEO to “work things out” with the Secretary of State.

Musk then claimed that Rubio was “good on TV,” implying that he is merely a departmental figure. However, Trump backed the state secretary, saying that he was performing a “great job.”

The Trump character went on to say, “Elon knows a lot about air travel — he runs SpaceX, which is doing incredible things in terms of explosions and with regard to rocket debris.” This was in reference to SpaceX's unsuccessful launch on Thursday, which caused a 400-foot spacecraft to undergo a "rapid unscheduled disassembly."

Trump, who was mediating the argument between the two, stated that Musk needed to “begin acting like mature adults”. “Marco, Get your budget under control,” Trump said, asking Musk to “stay in your lane”. The billionaire then remined that he “is the boss” as he “paid Trump $300 million.”

“And that's why you're the boss,” Trump said. “We’ll get out of your office.”

SNL's cold-open comes just after a story in The New York Times report that Musk criticized Rubio of not terminating enough of his employees during Thursday's cabinet meeting. In response, Rubio mentioned that over 1,500 employees agreed to buyouts.

In a Truth Social post, Trump denied rumors of Musk and Rubio's disagreement, writing: “ELON AND MARCO HAVE A GREAT RELATIONSHIP. ANY STATEMENT OTHER THAN THAT IS FAKE NEWS!!! DJT.”

Netizens react to SNL skit

Meanwhile, several X users reacted to the SNL skit, with Trump supporters blasting the American late-night live sketch comedy variety show.

“What is SNL? Seriously? Is that a show anymore? It used to be funny when I was a kid. Now it's where failed “comedians” go to talk about politics,” one X user wrote.

“Not funny. And the feud was proven to be false! So...,” another commented.

“Is that actually Trump, Musk and Rubio? I can’t tell the difference,” a third user said.

“Mike Myers was once a giant in comedy. Politics takes another one down,” the fourth reacted.