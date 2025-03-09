Elon Musk's sweet promise to cancer stricken DJ Daniel wins netizens' hearts: ‘He is pure gold’

Billionaire Elon Musk, who has been in the spotlight since Donald Trump's return to the White House, apparently confirmed that he will be gifting a Tesla Cybertruck to 13-year-old cancer survivor DJ Daniel. Elon Musk's Cybertruck commitment was highlighted during DJ's brief interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins.(REUTERS)

During his Tuesday speech to Congress, US President Trump honored the teenager as an honorary member of the Secret Service.

The Tesla CEO's Cybertruck commitment was highlighted during DJ's brief interview with CNN's Kaitlan Collins. When the host asked the 13-year-old about what he said to Musk, he mentioned that he has requested a Cybertruck.

“I said, ‘can you do me a big favor, when you get back to Houston can you send us a Cybertruck down there?’” the cancer warrior stated.

Daniel pointed out that Musk complied with his request, which Collins had brought attention to in a post on X. With a heart emoji in response to the tweet, Musk implied that he would indeed be gifting the 13-year-old cancer fighter a Cybertruck.

Also Read: Was Donald Trump a target? Secret Service issues statement after shooting armed Indiana man near White House

In 2018, Daniel was diagnosed with an incurable rare form of brain and spine cancer. He faced 13 surgeries by the time he was 12. Trump emphasised the 13-year-old's protracted fight with his illness during his remarks.

“Joining us in the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago. Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true,” the POTUS stated.

U.S. Secret Service Director Sean Curran formally presented Daniels with an honorary badge.

Internet lauds Elon Musk for promising a Cybertruck to Daniel

Elon Musk garnered praise on social media as he pledged to give DJ Daniel a Cybertruck.

“Elon Musk's decision to gift a Cybertruck to Devarjaye “DJ” Daniel, a 13-year-old battling terminal cancer, is a testament to his unmatched leadership and compassion,” one X user wrote.

“Musk's response to DJ's request with a heart emoji shows his commitment to fulfilling the teen's wish. Critics questioning this gesture are missing the point—Musk's actions prove that innovation and compassion can coexist, especially when directed toward those facing unimaginable battles,” another added.

“That's an incredible gesture by Elon Musk,” said a third user, wishing DJ “strength” in his fight against cancer.

“Elon is pure gold,” one more chimed in.