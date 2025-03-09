Was Donald Trump a target? Secret Service issues statement after shooting armed Indiana man near White House

US Secret Service agents shot an Indiana man early on Sunday after he entered into an armed altercation with police close to the White House. US President Donald Trump was residing at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida during the time of the shooting.(AP)

“Secret Service personnel were involved in a shooting following an armed encounter with a person of interest shortly after midnight on March 9 at 17th and G Streets NW,” Anthony Guglielmi, a spokesperson of Secret Service spokesperson, wrote on X.

Secret Service holds press briefing as suspect shifted to hospital

In a statement, the agency said on Sunday that officers were notified on Saturday “of a potential threat involving a suicidal individual traveling from Indiana to Washington, D.C.”

Officers found the suspect's parked car close to the White House perimeter, at 17th and F Streets, around midnight, and subsequently saw a person walking who fit the suspect's specification, the agency said.

“As officers approached, the individual brandished a firearm and an armed confrontation ensued, during which shots were fired by our personnel,” the statement continued, as per Newsweek.

“The suspect was transported to an area hospital and his condition is unknown. There were no reported injuries to Secret Service personnel.”

The incident brings to light the persistent security issues in Washington, D.C., particularly in the vicinity of important government buildings like the White House. The armed altercation with law officers close to the president's official residence and place of duty highlights the increased dangers that authorities and law enforcement have to deal with.

The Internal Affairs Division of the Metropolitan Police Department's Force Investigation Team is conducting an investigation into the shooting.

Michael Buck, Chief of the Secret Service Uniformed Division, held a media briefing to offer initial details about the shooting.

The DC Police Department, the main organisation in charge of managing use-of-force cases in the District of Columbia, will spearhead the investigation.

The shooting occurred after Elon Musk, the new head of President Donald Trump's Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), voiced concerns about a potential assassination attempt on his life.

Was Donald Trump a target?

US President Donald Trump was residing at his Mar-a-Lago property in Florida during the time of the shooting, NY POST reported.

The man, who was described as suicidal, is said to have traveled from Indiana to the US capitol Saturday. As the intentions of the gunman are yet to be revealed, the Secret Service has not made any comment whether Trump was on the suspect's target.

In August 2020, the Secret Service shot a man during Trump's first term as the president. The incident took place when he was holding a press briefing at the West Wing.

The 51-year-old suspect opened fire towards the White House and then started “running aggressively” in the direction of the agents, who then shot the attacker in the torso.