JD Vance reacts after his cousin, 12, denied heart transplant over vaccination status; ‘It is a distant relative, but…’

US Vice President JD Vance finally intervened after his 12-year-old cousin Adaline Deal was denied a heart transplant. Deal, who suffers from congenital heart abnormality that prevents her body from efficiently circulating oxygen and puts her at risk for sudden heart failure, is not vaccinated against COVID and flu. After Adaline Deal's case garnered much-needed attention on social media, Vance exclusively spoke to Daily Mail. He stated that he intends to intervene and assist the family as he learned about it a couple of days ago.(AP, X@ArmedPatriot45)

The Cincinnati Children's Hospital in Ohio has refused to put her on its transplant waiting list since her parents her declined to vaccinate her against COVID due to their religious beliefs.

Speaking to The Cincinnati Enquirer, Jeneen, Adaline's mother, expressed shock. “Wow. So, it's not about the kid. It's not about saving her life,” she said.

Vance's connection with Adaline Deal

Jeneen is connected with Vance by marriage to his half-siblings. “We'll take it as we can if it happens. But I know I cannot put this [vaccine] in her body knowing what we know and how we feel about it,” she added.

Doctors usually advise vaccinations prior to transplantation to safeguard the patient. However, this may differ based on the patient's medical condition and the transplant center.

Adaline, who was adopted from China at the age of 4, was born with a heart defect called Ebstein's abnormality. Jeneen was aware of her health issues at the time of abortion.

JD Vance vows to help cousin

Stressing that her story has been making the rounds on social media, Vance told Daily Mail, “We're trying to dig in and trying to help, obviously, as much as possible. It is a distant relative, but somebody I care about. So we're trying to figure out exactly what's going on.”

Jeneen has 12 children, including eight adopted kids. She has generated over $50,000 through Go Fund Meto cover the cost of the required care.

“She has grown so much that now her heart can't sustain her,” the donation page states.

“So, we are seeking funds for the heart transplant process,” it adds.