JD Vance’s Greta Thunberg joke at Munich Security Conference sparks anger in Europe; ‘Not acceptable’

US Vice President JD Vance took a surprising dig at Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg during a speech at the Munich Security Conference that was mostly critical of Europe's censoring practices. He even dragged Tesla CEO Elon Musk in his joke. JD Vance delivers his speech during the 61st Munich Security Conference (MSC) in Munich, southern Germany on February 14, 2025. (Photo by THOMAS KIENZLE / AFP)(AFP)

Stressing the assembled leaders that they should pay more attention to their voters, Vance said, if the United States could “survive” the backlash from Thunberg, then Europe could withstand that of Musk.

“Trust me, I say this with all humor,” he replied. “If American democracy can survive ten years of Greta Thunberg scolding, you guys can survive a few months of Elon Musk.”

His remarks were made in the midst of heated disputes about immigration, free speech, and populism between the US and its European allies.

Vance came under fire from German Defense Minister Boris Pistorius, who claimed that Vance “called into question democracy for the whole of Europe.” “He is comparing conditions in parts of Europe with those in authoritarian regimes... that is not acceptable.”

However, some users on X hailed Vance's speech, with one saying he is the “best VP that America has ever had.”

“I have never in my life been able to say I am proud of my Vice President until God had mercy on us and gave us,” a second user wrote.

“Amazing speech. Great line,” one more commented.

Some even noted that Vance's joke fell flat as “nobody laughed” and “the audience was completely disoriented.”

JD Vance criticizes European policies

During his speech, Vance also targetted European policies, claiming that internal enemies, not foreign foes like China or Russia, pose the biggest threat to European democracy. European leaders responded sharply to his comments, especially in Germany, where a pivotal election is just days away.

Vance reaffirmed the Trump administration's harsh position on matters like border security and ideological conflicts over free speech when he said, “There is a new sheriff in town under Donald Trump's leadership.”

Vance criticised EU “commissars” for suppressing free speech, alleging that he fears “free speech is in retreat” across Europe.

Trump reacts to Vance's speech

Speaking to reporters in Washington, Trump reacted to Vance's criticism of longstanding US partners.

He said that he listened to Vance's remarks. “He talked about freedom of speech. And I think it's true in Europe,” Trump stated. “They're losing their wonderful right of freedom of speech.”

The President even claimed that Europe suffers from a “big immigration problem.”