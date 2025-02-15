Menu Explore
Trump takes swipe at Gaza after release of hostages including American citizen, says ‘Israel will now have to…’

ByShweta Kukreti
Feb 15, 2025 09:29 PM IST

Donald Trump stated he would back Israel in any future decisions they make regarding the tenuous cease-fire with the terrorist group Hamas.

Following release of three more Israeli hostages including an American father of three, US President Donald Trump congratulated them and extended his support. He, however, clarified that he wanted the release of all the hostages. In a strong message, the POTUS asserted that he would back Israel in any future decisions they make regarding the tenuous cease-fire with the terrorist group Hamas.

On Israel, Trump said, they would have to take a decision on “what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES".(Bloomberg)
Taking to Truth Social on Saturday, Trump wrote, “Hamas has just released three Hostages from GAZA, including an American Citizen. They seem to be in good shape!”

“This differs from their statement last week that they would not release any Hostages,” he added while taking a dig at the terror group.

On Israel, Trump said, they would have to take a decision on “what they will do about the 12:00 O’CLOCK, TODAY, DEADLINE imposed on the release of ALL HOSTAGES. The United States will back the decision they make!”

Hamas release hostages after Hamas warning

The released hostages were identified as Sagui Dekel-Chen, 36; Alexander Troufanov, 29; and Yair Horn, 46. They all were abducted on October 7, 2023, and they were handed over to the International Committee of the Red Cross representatives by Hamas and the terrorist organization Palestinian Islamic Jihad. The International Committee has been assisting the release of the hostages in Gaza.

Before their release, the hostages were escorted on stage in the propaganda ceremony in Khan Younis. Thereafter, they addressed the assembly of Hamas soldiers and civilians.

Horn was presented with an hourglass bearing the message “Time is running out,” and showed Israeli captive Matan Zangauker and his mother Einav.

Also Read: Trump's White House posts ‘absolutely disgusting’ Valentine's Day message, draws massive flak

The release comes after Hamas vowed to put a permanent hold on any further release of captives this week, suggesting that the 42-day cease-fire pact heading for collapse.

The terrorist organisation charged Israel with breaking several terms of the truce agreement, including permitting the tents delivery and other aid for Palestinian refugees.

Earlier this week, Trump backed Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu when he threatened to quickly resume combat in the war-torn region if Hamas did not free “our hostages” by Saturday noon.

Echoing Trump, Israeli Defense Minister Israel Katz stated on Wednesday that if Hamas ceased to release hostages, "all hell will break loose" and that a "new Gaza war" would not end until the terrorists were ultimately wiped out.

