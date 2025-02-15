Israel begins releasing hundreds of Palestinians after Hamas hostage swap

Israeli forces started releasing hundreds of prisoners as Hamas freed three Israeli hostages under the ceasefire deal, with the truce holding despite recent tensions. Red Cross vehicles enter an area secured by Palestinian Hamas fighters, before receiving Israeli hostages in Khan Yunis in the southern Gaza Strip on February 15, 2025.(AFP)

Before being freed, the hostages were paraded before a crowd by militants in southern Gaza. They included Iair Horn, 46; Sagui Dekel Chen, 36; and Alexander Troufanov, 29.

This was the sixth such exchange since the ceasefire began on 19 January. Prior to Saturday, 21 hostages had already been freed, along with over 700 Palestinian prisoners.

The almost month-long truce has been fragile in recent times, with disagreements surfacing between Israel and Hamas. Tensions escalated after US President Donald Trump suggested the removal of over 2 million Palestinians from Gaza, leaving the future of the ceasefire uncertain. Following talks with Egypt and Qatar, Hamas agreed to release more hostages.

Hostage releases are typically high-profile, with captives walking onto a stage and addressing microphones, often accompanied by armed Hamas fighters and loud music. When the hostages arrived at the Red Cross in Tel Aviv, the crowd cheered, shouting, “Iair, Sagui, and Sasha are on their way home.”

Iair Horn, along with his brother Eitan, remains a hostage. His family said they could finally breathe easy after his return, but they are now focused on efforts to free Eitan. When the attack occurred, Dekel Chen was working outside while his wife and daughters were hiding in a safe room. His third daughter was born two months later. Sasha Troufanov’s father was killed in the October 7 attack; he was taken along with his mother, grandmother, and girlfriend. The three women were released in November.

Hamas’ Prisoner Information Office announced that 369 Palestinians would be released from Israeli prisons, including Ahmed Barghouti, a prominent Palestinian political figure who is serving a life sentence for sending suicide bombers into Israel during the Second Intifada, causing severe casualties among Israeli civilians.

Concerns are rising for the remaining 251 abductees, with 73 still in Gaza, half of whom are believed to be dead. Many of the remaining hostages are Israeli soldiers. The three men released last Saturday raised alarms as they were in very poor condition, and one of the hostage, Keith Siegel, sent messages describing the cruel treatment he had suffered.

He said, "I was held for 484 days in unimaginable conditions, and every single day felt like it could be my last. President Trump, you are the reason I am home alive. Please bring them home."

Although the ceasefire has temporarily been preserved, it faces significant challenges. Hamas threatened to delay further releases, citing Israel’s failure to provide adequate aid, medical supplies, and equipment for clearing rubble. Although the immediate crisis was avoided, the truce could collapse again if the next round of negotiations does not progress.

War caused massive destruction

The war has caused massive destruction, displacing much of Gaza’s population. More than 48,000 Palestinian deaths have been reported, most of them women and children, while Israel claims to have killed over 17,000 militants.

Trump’s plan to relocate 2 million Palestinians from Gaza has added to the uncertainty. While the Israeli government supports the idea, Palestinian and human rights groups oppose it, calling it potentially illegal. Some Israeli politicians are calling for a resumption of the war, and Hamas may be less inclined to release more hostages if it believes that fighting will continue.

(With inputs from PTI, AP)