Trump's White House posts ‘absolutely disgusting’ Valentine's Day message, draws massive flak

On the occasion of Valentine's Day, the White House mocked illegal immigrants amidst 47th President Donald Trump's pledge to carry out nationwide mass deportations. The White House posted a message for illegal immigrants, saying, “Roses are red / Violets are blue / Come here illegally / And we’ll deport you.”( White House)

Taking to its official White House handle on X, Trump administration posted a card, featuring floating heads of the President and his border czar Tom Homan against a bright pink backdrop. Homan is assisting in the administration's deportation activities.

White House Valentine's Day message fumes netizens

The post, which has garnered over 24 million views, drew mixed response from the netizens, with one writing, “Immigration is more than a meme. Real people, real lives, real struggles. Maybe it’s time for a more serious and humane discussion…!?”

“History—and future generations—will judge societies by how they treat the most vulnerable. Let’s ensure compassion is part of the equation, not just policy,” the user continued.

Meanwhile, some people even wondered if it is the official page of the White House.

“Absolutely disgusting!” another commented.

“What a joke, this White House is unserious and embarrassing,” a third person chimed in.

“That’s always the way the message for people who want to come illegally should have been,” one Trump supporter remarked.

“Your deportations are inhumane, they’re killing the American economy and they’re separating our families,” the Congressional Hispanic Caucus stated in response to White House's message, adding that “You may not take your job seriously, but we do.”

Pope Francis blasts Trump's deportation plans

Trump has given immigration officials the ability to expedite deportations, which has infuriated critics who believe he is evading the Constitution's guarantees for due process.

The military detention facility Guantanamo Bay, which Trump ordered to be broadened to accommodate the 30,000 people he refers to as "the worst criminal aliens," has received dozens of migrants.

Meanwhile, Pope Francis chastised the administration this week for its threats against migrants, saying that the preparations for mass detention or deportation represented a "major crisis" that he was closely monitoring.