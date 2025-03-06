13-year-old Secret Service agent visits Donald Trump in Oval Office: DJ Daniel hugs president in viral video

US President Donald Trump, during his address to a joint session of Congress, fulfilled the dream of 13-year-old brain cancer survivor DJ Daniel, who wanted to be a police officer, by making him an honorary member of the US Secret Service. A video captured after the address surfaced on social media, showing Daniel and his family in the Oval Office. 13-year-old DJ Daniel and President Donald Trump sharing a hug at the Oval Office. (Instagram/@whitehouse)

The video was posted on the official Instagram page of The White House and opens with a text insert that reads, “President Trump invites Secret Service agent DJ Daniel to the Oval Office.”

The caption, along with the footage, reads, “13-year-old DJ Daniel was sworn into the Secret Service last night at the Joint Session. President Trump invited him to the Oval Office today, where Special Agent Daniel gave the President a ‘big hug’.”

DJ Daniel, standing next to Trump’s desk, looks at him and says, “There’s one more thing I got for you: a big hug.” He then goes on to embrace the US president. In response to this gesture, the American leader replies, “Ok, good,” as he reciprocates Daniel’s gesture. He continues, “That’s very nice. Look at that family you got.”

Take a look at the video here:

Social media users had mixed reactions:

“How could you possibly hate this?” asked an individual. Another claimed, “Trump didn’t want to hug that kid, you can tell.” A third posted, “This doesn’t make up for slashing cancer research and deregulating carcinogens! More children will have to struggle with cancer because of the MAGA policy.” A fourth wrote, “Nothing but love for this. Made that young man’s dream come true.”

Donald Trump on DJ Daniel:

“In the gallery tonight is a young man who truly loves our police,” the POTUS said in his address on March 4. “His name is DJ Daniel. He is 13 years old, and he has always dreamed of becoming a police officer,” he added.

“In 2018, DJ was diagnosed with brain cancer. The doctors gave him five months at most to live. That was more than six years ago,” Trump continued, adding, “Since that time, DJ and his dad have been on a quest to make his dream come true. DJ has been sworn in as an honorary law officer actually a number of times. The police love him; the police departments love him.”

“Tonight, DJ, we're going to do you the biggest honour of them all: I am asking our new Secret Service Director, Sean Curran, to officially make you an agent of the United States Secret Service,” the president said.