A video of US President Donald Trump seemingly struggling to get out of his golf cart has sparked concerns and speculations among social media users. Some online sleuths claimed that he was suffering from an ailment and started asking, “What’s wrong with Donald Trump's legs? " Some expressed concerns over his health. This came just a few days after a picture of his bruised hands sparked bizarre theories. Social media users have come up with wild theories while asking, “What’s wrong with Donald Trump's legs?" (Screengrab)

The viral video shows the president taking his time to get down from his golf cart. It then shows him slightly dragging one of his legs while at the golf course at Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida.

Social media users quickly concluded that the video showed the president suffering from some illness. A few labelled his movement as “wobble,” while some claimed he was moving his leg like a “piece of wood.”

Besides, a few also expressed their concerns, pointing out that Trump was 78 years old and that his gesture could be related to his age. Some also wished him good luck.

According to Dailymail, Spokesman Steven Chueng said, “Deranged and morally bankrupt liberals — including corrupt media — have now resorted to complete falsehoods and fabricated lies because they have no shame.”

“Instead, they spend every waking hour of their pathetic lives suffering from a debilitating case of Trump Derangement Syndrome that has rotted their brain,” he added.

Controversy over bruised hand:

Speculations over Trump's leg came just a week after social media users flooded X with theories about the president's health after a bruise was spotted on his hand during his meeting with French President Emmanuel Macron.

Later, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt addressed the matter in a statement to Fox News Digital. “President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history,” she said, adding, “His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day.”