Volodymyr Zelensky’s ‘fight’ with Donald Trump triggers meme storm: ‘Gave Indian parent treatment’

US President Donald Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy engaged in a heated exchange at the White House on Friday, clashing over Ukraine’s war strategy, US military aid, and efforts to end the conflict. The argument, which also saw strong remarks from US Vice President JD Vance, underscored growing tensions between Kyiv and Washington over future support for Ukraine. U.S. President Donald Trump met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the White House in Washington, D.C. on Friday.(REUTERS)

The explosive exchange quickly took social media by storm, with memes and AI-generated videos exaggerating the confrontation.

Zelenskyy's meeting with Trump devolves into “shouting match”

The meeting between the Ukrainian President and the US President at the White House on Friday took an unexpected turn, rapidly escalating into a tense confrontation as Trump and Vice President JD Vance sharply criticized Zelenskyy while he struggled to defend his position.

The high-stakes discussion spiraled into a heated debate after Vance accused Zelenskyy of being disrespectful. As tensions mounted, Trump raised his voice, nearly shouting at the Ukrainian leader, “You’re gambling with World War III.”

The press event took an unexpected turn when Trump was questioned about his stance on Russian President Vladimir Putin, a leader he has often been accused of being too friendly with. Having recently referred to Zelenskyy as a “dictator,” Trump defended his approach, stating that he was aligning himself “with both of them” in pursuit of peace. Vance supported Trump’s position, arguing that former U.S. President Joe Biden’s confrontational approach toward Putin had only escalated the conflict. “The path to peace and the path to prosperity is maybe engaging in diplomacy,” Vance stated.

The fallout from the chaotic meeting was immediate and severe. No agreements were signed, no joint statement was issued, and Zelenskyy’s delegation was abruptly dismissed from the White House. As global reactions poured in, Trump stood firm on his criticism, calling Zelenskyy “disrespectful” and questioning his commitment to peace.