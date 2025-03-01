Menu Explore
Did Trump ‘kick Zelensky out’ of White House? What happened after the ‘shouting match’

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Mar 01, 2025 01:59 AM IST

Volodymyr Zelensky was seen leaving the White House after an argument with Trump. Fox News reported that Trump “kicked Zelensky out” of the White House. 

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky was seen leaving the White House in a black car after his joint press conference with US President Donald Trump was canceled following a “shouting match” between the two leaders in the Oval Office on Friday. Jacqui Heinrich, Fox News' senior White House correspondent, reported that Trump “kicked Zelensky out” of the White House. She also claimed that the lunch originally prepared for the leaders would now be eaten by the press staffers.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the White House after meeting with US President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (AFP)
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky leaves the White House after meeting with US President Donald Trump, in Washington, DC, February 28, 2025. (AFP)

“I was told President Trump kicked Zelensky out of the White House. His delegation is telling him that he will have to go home. President felt disrespected. We have heard discussions about Zelensky's body language, shrugging and eye rolling was ungrateful and disrespectful. President feels that Zelensky is not ready for peace and he can come back when he is ready to talk about peace,” Heinrich said on Fox News.

“The lunch that they were supposed to have is sitting right outside the hallway, and the press staffers are going to be eating that lunch,” she added.

The White House meeting between the two leaders opened on a warm, diplomatic note as they discussed the minerals deal between the U.S. and Ukraine. Tensions flared when Vice President JD Vance accused Zelensky of being “ungrateful” and "disrespectful." Trump also slammed Zelensky, saying the Ukrainian leader was “gambling with World War III.”

Also Read: Donald Trump, JD Vance and Volodymyr Zelensky's shouting match: Who said what? - Watch the video

Trump's statement -

Trump issued a statement after the clash. Criticizing Zelensky, POTUS said he can come back when he is ready for peace.

“We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace,” Trump said.

Read breaking news, latest updates from United States on topics related to politics, crime, along with national affairs. Stay up to date with news developments on Kamala Harris and Donald Trump.
