Trump slams Zelensky after Oval Office ‘fight’: ‘He disrespected the US’ - Read full statement

US President Donald Trump issued a statement, criticizing Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky following a heated argument between the two leaders in the Oval Office on Friday. U.S. President Donald Trump meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky at the White House in Washington, D.C., U.S., February 28, 2025. REUTERS/Brian Snyder(REUTERS)

Trump's statement -

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today. Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure. It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for Peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations. I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office. He can come back when he is ready for Peace.”

What happened during the Oval Office meeting?

The meeting between Zelensky and Trump began on a cordial note, with the POTUS also complimenting his Ukrainian counterpart’s outfit. However, tensions rose when Vice President JD Vance questioned Zelensky's gratitude, even accusing him of being “disrespectful."

“I’m talking about the kind of diplomacy that’s going to end the destruction of your country,” Vance said. “I think it’s disrespectful for you to come to the Oval Office to try to litigate this in front of the American media.

“Right now, you guys are going around and forcing conscripts to the front lines because you have manpower problems, you should be thanking the president for trying to bring an end to his conflict,” Vance added.

Zelensky responded, suggesting that while the United States has not yet felt the full impact of the war in Ukraine due to geography, it could eventually feel the consequences.

Trump immediately interjected, sharply rebuking Zelensky: “Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem. Don't tell us what we're going to feel. You're in no position to dictate what we're gonna feel. You're right now, not in a very good position. You don’t have the cards right now… You’re gambling with WWIII. It's going to be very hard to do business like this. You've got to be more thankful.”