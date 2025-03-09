Menu Explore
Mike Myers transforms into Elon Musk on SNL, roasts billionaire about ‘crashing Tesla stock’ and ‘dropping net worth’

BySantanu Das
Mar 09, 2025 09:46 PM IST

Mike Myers parodied Elon Musk during the latest episode of Saturday Night Live, focusing on the cabinet meeting where Marco Rubio and Elon feuded.

Mike Myers was back in Saturday Night Live, and parodied Elon Musk in his latest sketch. He was joined by James Austin Johnson, who played US president Donald Trump, and Marcello Hernandez played US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. (Also read: Lady Gaga makes fun of Joker 2 for winning worst sequel Razzie award while hosting SNL)

Mike Myers skewered Elon Musk in the latest SNL sketch.
Mike Myers skewered Elon Musk in the latest SNL sketch.

Mike Myers channels Elon Musk

The sketch is now live on YouTube on the Saturday Night Live channel. It was based around the reported clash between Elon Musk and Marco Rubio, both Trump and Rubio got into the possible involvement of Elon in the administration. “Now your name is Mark Ruby,” tells Trump, noting so because English has been made the official national language of the country.

Mike appears soon, to which Rubio says, “I can’t believe this is the guy you’ve given access to the entire government. He’s not an elected official." He adds, “Planes are crashing, and he keeps trying to fire air traffic control.” To this, Trump says, "Well, Elon knows a lot about air travel. Okay? He runs Space X, which is doing incredible things in terms of explosions, with regard to rocket debris.”

‘Tesla stock is really crashing’

Elon did a funny dance with his hands and hearing the doubts on his role, was shown reacting to a voiceover as Mr Evil, which said, “Phase one of my plan is complete: ingratiate yourself to the president and take over the media. But, was taking this job a bad idea? A lot of people seem to really hate me, like, Tesla stock is really crashing, and my personal net worth just dropped by 100 billion dollars.”

This week, popstar Lady Gaga served as the host as well as the musical guest for Saturday Night Live. She released her sixth studio album Mayhem, which consists of 12 songs. In her opening monologue, she poked fun at the box office failure of Joker 2 and added that she would not do Joker 3.

Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
Stay connected with all the glitz and glam from the world of entertainment, right from Hollywood gossip to Bollywood chit chat. Also don't miss out on music buzz, anime scoops and OTT action.
