Lady Gaga makes fun of Joker 2 for winning worst sequel Razzie award while hosting SNL

Lady Gaga's last release Joker: Folie à Deux was one of the most anticipated films of the year. It released to mixed reviews and underperformed at the box office. During her hosting gig at this week's Saturday Night Live episode, Lady Gaga poked fun at the film's box office failure and noted its win at the Razzie Awards. (Also read: Lady Gaga breaks her silence on the poor reception of Joker 2: 'People just sometimes don't like some things') Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker

What Lady Gaga said

During her opening monologue, Lady Gaga said, "Anyway, I’m an actor now. I select films that would showcase my craft as a serious actor, films such as Joker 2. Apparently, people thought it was awesome. Joaquin [Phoenix] and I even got nominated for a Razzie, which is an award for the worst films of the year. So we won worst onscreen duo.”

She went on to joke, “But jokes on them. I love winning things. My Razzie brings me one step closer to an EGORT. It’s like an EGOT, but it’s hurtful.” She also added, “Tonight, I promise to act, to sing and to not do Joker 3.”

About Joker 2

Joker: Folie à Deux is a psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips. It is a sequel to Joker. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga as his love interest, Lee Quinzel. Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan and Harry Lawtey also feature in the film.

The sequel had a leading 7 nominations at the Razzie Awards, and won for worst prequel, sequel, remake or rip-off and screen combo.

Lady Gaga recently released her sixth solo studio album entitled Mayhem. It consists of 14 tracks, including the previously released Disease and Die With a Smile (for which she won a Grammy Award).