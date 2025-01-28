Lady Gaga breaks her silence on the poor reception of Joker 2: 'People just sometimes don't like some things'

Despite high expectations, Joker: Folie a Deux struggled at the box office last year. It also earned a lot less than its predecessor, Joker, which was released in 2019. Now Lady Gaga has spoken about the underperformance of the film in a new interview with Elle, acknowledging that it is okay if the audience do not like a film. (Also read: Lady Gaga announces her new album Mayhem. Check out release date, other details) Lady Gaga and Joaquin Phoenix as Harley Quinn and Joker

What Lady Gaga said

When the topic of Joker 2's fate at the box office was brought up, Lady Gaga said matter-of-factly: “People just sometimes don't like some things. It’s that simple. And I think to be an artist, you have to be willing for people to sometimes not like it. And you keep going even if something didn’t connect in the way that you intended. When that makes its way into your life, that can be hard to get control of. It’s part of the mayhem.”

On her new album

The actor-singer is all set to release her new album Mayhem. Speaking about the album, she said, “I feel some embarrassment and that's a very vulnerable thing to share. But I think through making this album, I was able to really love myself through all of that. Confronting the music was a way of confronting some of the things I've been through, and going, 'It's okay that that's who you are,' and celebrating it about myself instead of trying to pretend it's not real.”

Lady Gaga's new album will feature 14 songs, including the previously released Disease and Die With a Smile.

Joker: Folie à Deux is a psychological thriller film directed by Todd Phillips. It is a sequel to Joker. Joaquin Phoenix reprises his role as the Joker, with Lady Gaga as his love interest, Lee Quinzel. Zazie Beetz, Leigh Gill, Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, Steve Coogan and Harry Lawtey also feature in the film.