Lady Gaga announces her new album Mayhem. Check out release date, other details

On Monday, singer Lady Gaga shared details about her upcoming album Mayhem. Mayhem will release on March 7. (Also Read | From Beyoncé to Lady Gaga, who else sang the national anthem at presidential inaugurations?) Lady Gaga said her creative process resembles "a shattered mirror".

Sharing a cinematic video of spooky photographs and typed-out messages flashing in and out to the beat of an intensifying, dark soundscape, she took to Instagram and wrote, "MAYHEM coming March 7."

The update left fans extremely excited. "Too good," a social media user wrote. "Yaaay, can't wait," another netizen commented.

As per Deadline, in a statement, Lady Gaga explained, "The album started as me facing my fear of returning to the pop music my earliest fans loved." She said her creative process resembles "a shattered mirror: even if you can't put the pieces back together perfectly, you can create something beautiful and whole in its own new way."

The new album will feature 14 songs, including the previously released Disease and Die With a Smile. Lady Gaga, Michael Polansky and Andrew Watt exec produce, with producers listed as Gaga, Andrew Watt, Cirkut, and Gesaffelstein.

While the full tracklist has not been released, the album's third single drops as a commercial on February 2 during the 2025 Grammy Awards.