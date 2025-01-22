Razzie Awards 2025: Joker 2, Madame Web, Megalopolis up for Worst Film; check full list of nominations

The Academy Awards are set to announce their nominations on Thursday (January 23) after being delayed due to the LA wildfires. However, the nominations for the 2025 Golden Raspberry Awards, which recognize the worst movies and performances of the year, have already been revealed, getting ahead of the Oscars. (Also Read: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 deliver disappointing numbers at the US Box office after a flop opening) Razzie nominations 2025: Joker 2, Madame Web compete for Worst Film.

Celebrating its 45th year, the Razzies continue to highlight the worst in films. This year's list is full of surprises, with Joker: Folie à Deux leading the field with seven nominations. The film, released in 2024, opened to poor response from the audience and was box office bomb, grossing $206 million worldwide against a $200 million production budget. In comparison, the first Joker earned more than $1 billion globally.

Borderlands, Madame Web, Megalopolis, and Reagan follow closely, with six nominations each. Joaquin Phoenix, Cate Blanchett, Lady Gaga, and Jon Voight are among the nominees for the Worst Actor and Actress categories.

Here's a look at the full list of nominations:

Worst Picture

Borderlands

Joker: Folie à Deux

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

Worst Actor

Jack Black, Dear Santa

Zachary Levi, Harold and the Purple Crayon

Joaquin Phoenix, Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid, Reagan

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Actress

Cate Blanchett, Borderlands

Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux

Bryce Dallas Howard, Argylle

Dakota Johnson, Madame Web

Jennifer Lopez, Atlas

Worst Supporting Actor

Jack Black (Voice Only), Borderlands

Kevin Hart, Borderlands

Shia LaBeouf (in drag), Megalopolis

Tahar Rahim, Madame Web

Jon Voight, Megalopolis, Reagan, Shadow Land, and Strangers

Worst Supporting Actress

Ariana DeBose, Argylle and Kraven the Hunter

Leslie Anne Down (as Margaret Thatcher), Reagan

Emma Roberts, Madame Web

Amy Schumer, Unfrosted

FKA twigs, The Crow

Worst Director

S.J. Clarkson, Madame Web

Francis Ford Coppola, Megalopolis

Todd Phillips, Joker: Folie à Deux

Eli Roth, Borderlands

Jerry Seinfeld, Unfrosted

Worst Screen Combo

Any Two Obnoxious Characters (Especially Jack Black), Borderlands

Any Two Unfunny Comedic Actors, Unfrosted

The Entire Cast of Megalopolis

Joaquin Phoenix and Lady Gaga, Joker: Folie à Deux

Dennis Quaid and Penelope Ann Miller (as Ronnie and Nancy), Reagan

Worst Prequel, Remake, Rip-Off, or Sequel

The Crow

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Mufasa: The Lion King

Rebel Moon – Part Two: The Scargiver

Worst Screenplay

Joker: Folie à Deux

Kraven the Hunter

Madame Web

Megalopolis

Reagan

The nominees were selected through emailed ballots sent to 1,202 Razzie members, including movie buffs, film critics, and journalists from 49 states and about two dozen foreign countries. They chose the top five contenders in each of nine categories. The "winners" will be announced via a video press release on March 1.