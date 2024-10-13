Terrifier 3 beats Joker 2 at box office as Joaquin Phoenix film sees huge drop

The joker is ruling the box office. But it is not the one from Joker: Folie à Deux, played by actor Joaquin Phoenix. Rather, it is the slasher horror pic Terrifier 3 which is having the last laugh. As per a new report by The Wrap, Joker: Folie a Deux is witnessing a sharp decline in numbers after the Todd Philips musical opened to largely negative reviews from the audience in theatres. The film saw a massive 82% drop in its second week. (Also read: Joaquin Phoenix's Joker 2 deliver disappointing numbers at the US Box office after a flop opening) Terrifier 3 emerged as the box office winner, ahead of Joker 2.

Joker 2 sees massive drop

Joker: Folie a Deux, one of the most anticipated films of the year, turned out to be a huge disappointment at the US Box Office and worldwide. It had collected $37.8 million during its opening weekend, but saw a huge drop by the second weekend. The film is all over social media, but for all the wrong reasons. Many fans were left disappointed with the film and received a shocking D rating from the CinemaScore after negative word of mouth. Directed by Todd Philips, the sequel also stars Lady Gaga, Brendan Gleeson, and Catherine Keener.

About Terrifier 3

On the other hand, Terrifier 3 released in 2,514 locations to no such added weightage of promotions and earned $8.1 million on its opening day. This also includes the $2.5 million from Thursday previews. David Howard Thornton plays Art the Clown in the film, which takes place in the backdrop of Christmas. “Art the Clown is set to unleash chaos on the unsuspecting residents of Miles County as they peacefully drift off to sleep on Christmas Eve,” reads the official synopsis. It also stars Lauren LaVera, Elliott Fulham and Luciana Vandette.

The next spot to occupy after Terrifier 3 is DreamWorks Animation and Universal’s The Wild Robot, an animated film based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Peter Brown. The film, in its third weekend, is now on a $100 million-plus domestic run.