JD Vance's jab on UK's proposal to Ukraine: '20,000 troops who didn’t fight war for many decades'

Vice President JD Vance dismissed a plan from Britain and France to send troops to Ukraine as post-war peacekeepers as "some random country that hasn't fought a war in the last three decades." US Vice President JD Vance's comments came hours after Donald Trump ordered a pause on aid to Ukraine.(AFP)

In an interview with Fox News, Vance dismissed the offer by the UK and France, labelling them as '20,000 troops from some random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 or 40 years'.

This comment by the US Vice President comes hours after Trump ordered a pause on aid to Ukraine and immediately sparked a backlash from British lawmakers.

Vance also argued that a proposed minerals deal between Ukraine and former President Donald Trump would offer better security guarantees than European plans.

France and Britain proposed a 'Ukraine truce deal' to the US

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer earlier announced that the United Kingdom, France and Ukraine agreed to work on a ceasefire proposal to present to the United States.

The British PM said he hoped a European "coalition of the willing" would come together to support Ukraine but any ceasefire had to be underpinned by the US to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine again.

The UK PM further said that several countries had agreed to the plan, but emphasized that the US support is crucial to deter further Russian aggression.

JD Vance on Oval Office clash

During the interview, Vance said the encounter, which happened in front of the media at the Oval Office, “really set Zelensky off”.

“He showed a clear unwillingness to engage in the peace process that President Trump said is the policy,” he said.

“That’s the real breakdown. I think Zelensky wasn’t there yet. And frankly, still isn’t there. But I think he’ll get there eventually, he has to.” he added.

Vance confirmed Ukrainian officials made at least one attempt to restart negotiations after leaving the White House, but efforts were shut down by Trump. But he added the “door is open” so long as “Zelensky is willing to seriously talk peace”.

Vance also used the interview as an opportunity to criticise Europe’s approach to free speech, saying governments wanted to “silence and shut down” free speech in response to criticism over immigration.

US pauses Ukraine military aid

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday suspended military aid to Kyiv days after a public clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in the Oval Office.

Reacting to the decision, Ukraine said it would do everything it could to hold out in the face of the Russian invasion after Donald Trump decided to halt vital US military support to Kyiv.