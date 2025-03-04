March 4 - U.S. President Donald Trump has paused military aid to Ukraine following his clash with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy last week, a White House official said. The decision comes as Trump pivots towards Moscow in the war, three years after Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered a full-scale invasion of his neighbour. How much aid have Ukraine's Western allies provided?

The United States supplies Ukraine with vital defensive and offensive capabilities, although the impact of the suspension would take time to filter down to the battlefield and Ukraine is less reliant on U.S. supplies than it used to be.

Following are some facts about international assistance to Ukraine during the conflict:

OVERALL AID Europe has been the biggest provider of aid to Ukraine, allocating 132 billion euros of financial, military and humanitarian assistance since January 2022, just before Russia's invasion, while the United States has provided 114 billion euros in total, according to the Kiel Institute for the World Economy.

Not all countries disclose all of the aid they committed to Ukraine, making it difficult to calculate with publicly available data the complete amount of funding provided, especially for sensitive information such as military aid.

However, open-source research by the Kiel Institute shows the amount of publicly disclosed funds donated by Ukraine's partners in short-term and multi-year aid, loans and military support.

The dataset has been benchmarked against reports from various countries, and provides figures on aid commitments and allocations. It gained international credibility and influence after it introduced more advanced tracking measures in 2024, and is also used for reference by NATO.

MILITARY

The United States is Ukraine's single largest military donor, having delivered or allocated over 64 billion euros since January 2022 in weapons, ammunitions and other military assistance. Of that, just under 14 billion euros was for heavy weapons, data by the Kiel Institute shows.

Europe has donated just under 62 billion euros in military allocations, of which 19 billion euros was for heavy weapons.

U.S. military allocations to Ukraine include some critical weaponry, such as 45 overhauled T-72 and 31 M1A2 Abrams tanks, 352 Bradley vehicles, 201 Howitzers, 39 HIMARS rocket launchers and 17 air defense systems such as NASAMS, Patriot and HAWK batteries since January 2022, the data shows.

FINANCIAL ASSISTANCE

HUMANITARIAN AID

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.