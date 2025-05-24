X down: Is Oregon data centre fire a reason for global outage? Here's what Elon Musk's team has to say

Billionaire Elon Musk-owned X Engineering account has acknowledged the global outage issues on the microblogging site and blamed the Oregon data centre fire for the performance decline. Elon Musk's X social media firm has leased a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon.(Reuters)

“X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage, and the team is actively working to remediate the issue,” X stated in a statement. on Friday.

Musk's X social media firm has leased a data center in Hillsboro, Oregon.

Oregon data centre: Here's what Musk's team has to say

According to the Wired, the fire was caused by a room of batteries. Piseth Pich, a spokesman for Hillsboro Fire and Rescue, stated that the blaze had not spread to other areas of the building, but the room was filled with smoke.

The next day, May 23, X experienced a significant outage; according to Downdetector.com. Around 6,000 users worldwide reported disruptions.

On its developer platform, X's engineering account posted a statement: "X is aware some of our users are experiencing performance issues on the platform today. We are experiencing a data center outage and the team is actively working to remediate the issue."

Wired claims that X rents space in a data center building that is "linked" to Digital Realty.

Is Oregon data centre fire out of control?

Regarding the fire, Digital Realty wrote to local publication Oregon Live: “The incident is under control, and the fire department has concluded its on-site response.” Moreover, no injuries were reported and all staff members were safely evacuated.

“We continue to monitor the situation, prioritizing the safety of our personnel, the integrity of the facility, and minimizing customer impact.”

Prior to Musk's acquisition, X leased three data centers in Portland, Sacramento, California, and Atlanta, Georgia. QTS is the owner of the Atlanta facility, and Prime is the owner of the Sacramento location.

X suffers global outage

On Saturday, global internet watchdog NetBlocks, which also notes that X “has been experiencing international outages for some users for a second time in a week.”

It added that the issue isn't “related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”