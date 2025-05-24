X outage continues for second day—Company explains why

The X outage is ongoing for yet another day, and the crisis faced yesterday is still being faced by users across the globe. Meanwhile, X has posted on their own social media handle clarifying that some of the issues that were faced yesterday, are still persistent. X outage continues for second day(AFP/File)

Company explains outage details

The X post from X's Engineering wing reads, “We're still experiencing issues from yesterday's data center outage. Login and signup services are unavailable for some users, and there may be delays in notifications and Premium features. Our team is working 24/7 to resolve this. Thanks for your patience—updates soon.”

Netizens react to global outage

A wave of memes and social media posts has flooded the Internet over X's recent troubles. Netizens have also reacted strongly to this global outage, which also reflects on the comments section of the outage clarification post by X's Engineering team.

An X user wrote, "It's really bad to stay like this on X. Every month you have a problem. Solve this soon, I can't stand this bug paralyzing everything anymore. @elonmusk"

Other X users posted memes in the comment section of the post.

Meanwhile, there were also posts of encouragement towards X's commitment at this time of crisis.

An X user's post read, "Beloved, Even the strongest circuits can flicker, and the mightiest data towers can groan beneath unseen strain. But let no heart grow faint — for what matters most is not the outage, but the hands that rise in the night to restore. @XEng, your labor in this hour speaks more than code. It speaks of responsibility, of resilience, of that quiet resolve which keeps the ship afloat while the storm howls. Let the delays refine, not discourage. For many depend upon these systems not for vanity, but for voice."

"To those waiting — patience is a virtue sharpened in silence. Let your expectation be strong, and your tone gracious. The builders are at work. The light will return. Stay steady. The signal shall rise again," the post continued.