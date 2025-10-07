Sacramento helicopter crash: What we know about the REACH Air Medical chopper that fell on Highway 50

A REACH Air Medical chopper crashed on Highway 50 in Sacramento, California, on Monday afternoon. Multiple injuries are feared. REACH Air Medical Services is a provider of critical care air and ground medical transport services headquartered in Sacramento, California. Representational.(Unsplash)

The chopper crashed on the eastbound Highway 50 near Stockton, causing traffic disruptions on the freeway. Photos and videos surfaced that showed the moment the helicopter crashed across multiple lanes on the freeway, and subsequently emergency responders attended to the wreckage.

Here's the video of the moment of the helicopter crash:

What We Know About The REACH Air Helicopter

Officials are responding to the incident, and details are limited at this point. The Sacramento Fire Department said that the crash involved three victims who have sustained critical injuries.

Flight radar information showed that the helicopter was an Airbus Helicopters H130, type code EC30, registered as N414RX and operated by REACH Air Medical Services in the United States. It is 4 years old, with serial number 8909 and Mode S code A4E489.

The aircraft was scheduled for various flights on Monday, including routes involving Sacramento, Redding, and Red Bluff - three of the key areas where REACH Air operates.

Also read: Highway 50: Helicopter crash in Sacramento shuts down traffic, videos surface

Sacramento Helicopter Crash Injuries

At least three people were critically injured in the crash, according to the Sacramento Fire Department. It was not immediately clear what their current conditions are.

Local reporters claimed that three of the injured victims of the REACH Air employees and one of them were trapped under the debris as the rescue operation continued. A video also surfaced where a responding firefighter could be heard saying: "All three are alive."

Here's the video:

The incident has caused massive traffic disruptions, with multiple eastbound lanes closed.