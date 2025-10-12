One Punch Man season 3: Release date, where to watch in US, plot, cast and other key details

Anime fans rejoice as the countdown for the new season of their favourite series, One Punch Man, is over. Viz Media has officially announced the release of the highly anticipated Season 3 of the hit series. One Punch Man season 3 is set to premiere on October 12 across many major streaming platforms around the world. One Punch Man season 3: US Release date, where to watch, plot, cast and other key details(crunchyroll.com)

Where to watch One Punch Man season 3 in US, Canada, New Zealand and more

The new season will be out on multiple platforms, so everyone can watch.

US: Hulu

Canada: Disney+

Latin America, Australia & New Zealand: Netflix

Latin America & Oceania: Also on Crunchyroll

This is the biggest international release for the series so far. Viz Media has theatrical, TV, digital, home entertainment, and merchandise rights for North America, Latin America, and Oceania.

One Punch Man season 3: Monster Association arc

Season 3 will pick up with the Monster Association arc, which is one of the biggest and best storylines from the manga. In this arc, the S-class heroes team up and go on a high-risk mission to rescue a hostage who has been taken by a group of monsters. These monsters are not acting alone; they are all part of the villainous and well-organized Monster Association, which is a threat to everyone.

The new season will also focus on Garou, a strong and skilled fighter known as a “human monster” due to his abilities and fighting style. After being defeated in battle, Garou is captured and brought to the Monster Association’s secret hideout.

Fans can expect some of the most action-packed and dramatic moments of the series so far. The upcoming episodes will have intense battles, dangerous situations, emotional twists, and plenty of the show’s signature action and humor that have made One Punch Man so popular.

One Punch Man season 3 cast and crew

The voice cast includes:

Makoto Furukawa as Saitama, the hero who can defeat anyone with a single punch.

Kaito Ishikawa as Genos, Saitama’s loyal disciple.

The new season is directed by Shinpei Nagai, with series composition by Tomohiro Suzuki and animation by J.C. STAFF.

About the Series

One Punch Man is based on the manga created by One and illustrated by Yusuke Murata. The series has over 35 million copies in circulation and is serialized on Shueisha’s website Tonari no Young Jump.

The anime was first released in 2015 and became a global hit because of the smart superhero satire and mind-blowing animation. In the 2019 season, 2 of the following series were aired, and now, after a long wait, in 2025, fans are excited to see the storyline continue.

FAQs

Q1. When will One Punch Man Season 3 be released?

One Punch Man Season 3 will premiere worldwide on October 12, 2025.

Q2. Where can I watch One Punch Man Season 3?

The new season will stream on Hulu (U.S.), Disney+ (Canada), Netflix (Latin America, Australia, New Zealand), and Crunchyroll (Latin America & Oceania).

Q3. What is the story of One Punch Man Season 3?

Season 3 focuses on the Monster Association arc, where heroes unite to fight dangerous monsters and rescue a hostage, while Garou’s storyline continues to develop.