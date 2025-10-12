Will Yellowjackets franchise conclude with season 4? Creators provide major update

Yellowjackets is all set to return to the screens for the final time. The makers of the show announced on Friday that the Sophie Thatcher-starrer will conclude with season 4, which is currently being written in the writers’ room. The series was renewed for a new batch of episodes in May, after the finale of the previous season left the audience with several questions about where the story goes next. Yellowjackets to conclude with season 4? Creators drop big update on final installment

Apart from dropping the bittersweet news on social media, the creators of Yellowjackets also dropped hints about what the fans can expect from the final season.

Yellowjackets to come to an end with season 4

Taking to the official Instagram account of the show, the makers dropped a teaser of season 4, wherein audiences can witness the fire engulfing the high-school jacket. In the last few seconds, a skull is seen surrounded by flames.

The caption for the post read, “After three incredible seasons and great consideration, we’re excited to announce that we will be bringing the story of Yellowjackets to its twisted conclusion in this fourth and final season.” It further stated, “We’ve always known there would come a point when the story would tell us it wants to end, and it’s our belief that our job—our responsibility—is to listen.”

In the long note, the makers showed their gratitude towards the cast, crew, writers, and the fans for bringing the suspenseful story to life. The creators concluded by mentioning that they hope the final bunch of episodes are as “delicious” as the previous seasons.

What can the fans expect from Yellowjackets Season 4?

The fourth season of Yellowjackets is expected to bring more thrill, drama, and suspense to the screens. Season 3 of the hit show ended with Shauna finding a note and a tape under the fridge, which brought back her memories about the wilderness. In the final moments of the episode, the audiences are hit with a voice-over wherein Shauna narrates about solidifying her position post Mari’s death.

In the upcoming installment, the fans can expect the makers to shed light on Shauna’s new role, while also tying up the loose ends and providing a fitting conclusion to the story.

In addition to Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Elijah Wood will also reprise their roles, while Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson will continue to be the showrunners. The final installment of the series is expected to go on floors in 2026, Deadline reported.

FAQs

Q1. Is Yellowjackets ending?

Ans. Yes. Yellowjackets will come to an end with season 4.

Q2. Which cast members will reprise their roles in the Yellowjackets finale?

Ans. Sophie Thatcher, Sophie Nélisse, Jasmin Savoy Brown, and Elijah Wood are expected to reprise their roles in the Yellowjackets series finale.

Q3. Has the production for Yellowjackets season 4 begun?

Ans. No. Production for Yellowjackets season 4 will begin in 2026.