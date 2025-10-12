Black Phone 2: Release date, cast, and everything to know about chilling sequel

Black Phone 2 is all set to release in theaters across the United States on October 17, 2025. Director Scott Derrickson co-wrote the sequel with his longtime collaborator C. Robert Cargill, according to Variety. Black Phone 2 all set for release in theaters on October 17.(X/@UniversalHorror)

The story picks up several years after the events of the first movie, reuniting audiences with Finney (Mason Thames) and Gwen (Madeleine McGraw) - both still haunted by their past. Ethan Hawke reprises his role as the chilling Grabber.

According to Entertainment Weekly, Derrickson wanted to explore the aftermath of trauma rather than simply recreate jump scares. “It’s not just about fear anymore. It’s about what comes after,” he told the outlet.

Black Phone 2: Cast, crew, and release details

The main cast brings back familiar faces: Mason Thames, Madeleine McGraw, and Ethan Hawke, with new additions including Isabela Merced, James Ransone, and Edi Patterson.

As per IMDb, cinematography is handled by Brett Jutkiewicz. The film clocks in at 114 minutes and carries an R rating.

The sequel will open exclusively in theaters, with no early streaming window announced yet. Early festival screenings are expected at Fantastic Fest and Beyond Fest, Variety reports.

The mood and mythology deepen

This time, the movie does not just revisit the basement, it expands the mythology around the Grabber’s victims and the supernatural calls” from beyond.

Entertainment Weekly notes that Gwen’s visions take center stage, connecting the siblings to a cursed winter camp called Alpine Lake. The Grabber’s influence lingers, suggesting death was not the end.

Website Bloody Disgusting points out that the film’s promotion has taken a retro turn - AMC Theatres introduced a collectible rotary phone popcorn tin, complete with sound effects mimicking the eerie ring.

Critical buzz and expectations

Early reactions have been strong. Rotten Tomatoes shows an 81% score from critics who praised the movie’s character depth and atmosphere. Variety called it “a hypnotic extension of Derrickson’s world,” while Bloody Disgusting praised it as “a sequel that dares to go colder, slower, and deeper.”

