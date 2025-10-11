Travis Kelce says he’s terrified of Taylor Swift’s new song about him; know why

Taylor Swift’s new album has everyone talking, and one song in particular is drawing attention for its suggestive lyrics about her fiancé, NFL star Travis Kelce. Pop icon dropped her 12th album The Life of a Showgirl Friday. Track 9, Wood, sparked buzz for bold references fans linked to Kelce.(AP)

The pop icon dropped her 12th studio album, The Life of a Showgirl, last Friday. Track nine, titled Wood, immediately sparked conversation for its bold references that listeners quickly connected to Kelce.

In the song, Swift sings about a “redwood tree … [that] ain’t hard to see” and a lover who “opened [her] thighs,” along with a nod to “new heights of manhood,” referencing the name of Kelce’s podcast with his brother, Jason.

Jason’s wife, Kylie Kelce, admitted she liked the track even if it made her squirm a little. She listed Wood among her top three songs from the album but admitted she didn’t need that much insight into her brother-in-law.

"Here's the detail? Do I need that much detail, specifically about my brother-in-law? Probably not," Kylie said on her podcast. "But also, good job, Trav. That’s it. Yes. 1,000% yes, that's women supporting women. Proud of ya."

Travis Kelce seemed both proud and nervous

Travis and his brother Jason, 37, talked about the album, when Jason asked if Travis had mentioned the album to their dad yet, Travis replied, "No."

"I haven’t talked to him about the album either," Jason said, adding, "Maybe that's who we should get a live listen to."

Travis admitted, "Dude, I'm terrified."

Taylor Swift's mom Andrea's reaction

Swift discussed her mom Andrea's response to the song in a recent SiriusXM The Morning Mash Up interview. "I think that she thinks that that song is about superstitions, popular superstitions, which, which it absolutely is," she said.

"That's the joy of the double entendre. That song, you could read that song for people and it just goes right over their head. That song you, you see in that song what you wanna see in that song."