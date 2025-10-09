Who is Anna Eberstein? Travis Kelce confuses Hugh Grant’s wife with Greta Gerwig

Taylor Swift recently revealed a hilarious mix-up done by her fiancé, Travis Kelce, when she appeared on Late Night with Seth Meyers on October 8. The singer shared that at her concert in London for the Eras Tour, the NFL star ran into actor Hugh Grant and his wife in the VIP section, where he congratulated Anna Eberstein on the success of Barbie, believing she was director Greta Gerwig. However, the Chiefs tight end realized his error when he saw the filmmaker standing a few feet away. The hilarious moment quickly went viral on social media, with fans joining in the fun. Who is Anna Eberstein? Travis Kelce confuses Hugh Grant’s wife with filmmaker Greta Gerwig(AFP)

Who is Hugh Grant’s wife?

Hugh Grant’s wife is Anna Eberstein, a Swedish television producer and businesswoman. The couple tied the knot in 2018 in a small ceremony in London after several years of being together. She studied economics at Uppsala University in Sweden and worked for ESPN before launching a children’s clothing brand called Ace & Me, as per People.

Grant and Eberstein have three children and mostly live in the United Kingdom. Grant is frequently in the spotlight, but his wife likes to remain private. She rarely gives any interviews and keeps her personal life out of the media spotlight. Nonetheless, she is often seen joining her spouse at film premieres and award presentations.

In an interview with Seth Meyers, Grant talked about their different tastes in movies, saying, “My wife is the man in our house, really. She likes violent films, gangster films while I’m sitting there watching Roman Holiday or The Sound of Music or something. So, she’s never liked those films I did in the past, which are all romance and stuff. But now she’s starting to get a taste for [my work].”

Travis Kelce’s mix-up about Anna Eberstein

The mix-up quickly went viral online, with many fans saying it was an easy mistake to make in a celebrity-filled VIP area. For this incident, neither Hugh Grant nor his wife Anna Eberstein has made any kind of public statement. Swift also shared that Travis Kelce realized his error and remarked, “Oh, that’s not Greta,” when he saw the real Greta Gerwig nearby.

FAQs:

Who is Hugh Grant’s wife?

Anna Eberstein, a Swedish TV producer and entrepreneur.

When did they marry?

In 2018, in a small London ceremony.

What happened with Travis Kelce?

He thought Eberstein was Greta Gerwig and congratulated her on Barbie.