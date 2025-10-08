Taylor Swift shows off sparkly wedding bands after engagement to Travis Kelce: ‘I look at it constantly’

Taylor Swift appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon Monday night, October 6, wearing a silver minidress, but fans could not stop staring at her hands. Swift stacked two A. Jaffe diamond wedding bands on her left index finger while keeping her engagement ring front and center. Taylor Swift wore sparkly wedding bands on her left index finger during an appearance on The Tonight Show after her engagement to Travis Kelce(The Tonight Show)

She paired the East West Set Pear Shaped Eternity Band with the East West Marquise Eternity Band, both featuring rows of diamonds. The rings come from A.Jaffe’s eternity band collection, part of their wedding line, reports People. Her hand was also adorned with the stunning engagement ring gifted by Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, whom she got engaged to on August 26.

“It doesn’t feel normal yet”- Taylor Swift

During the interview, host Jimmy Fallon joked that he was being “blinded” by Swift’s rings. She laughed, nodded, and said, “It’s crazy, that’s crazy,” glancing at the glittering stack.

“I look at it constantly, it doesn't feel in any way normal for me, I'm still like, 'Oh man, wow!'” she admitted.

Swift opened up about how the proposal changed her view of Kelce, 36. “I was like, 'He is so serious about this, and I really appreciate that,'" she told Fallon. She added that Travis was surprisingly nervous during the moment, “He's like, 'My heart is racing,' and I've never seen this dude nervous, ever. He's professionally not a nervous person.”

Watch the video below:

The full look: diamonds, crystals, and glam

The Grammy-winning singer’s outfit matched the sparkle on her hands. She wore a Giuseppe Di Morabito crystal-embellished minidress worth $2,146. The one-shoulder design featured a draped cowl neck and a chic silhouette, reports People.

Also read: Taylor Swift reveals story behind her engagement ring from Travis Kelce: ‘He was just paying attention to…’

Swift styled her signature bangs with an elegant updo at the back, showing off Anita Ko diamond earrings. She accessorized with a silver bangle bracelet and her engagement ring. Finishing the look, she wore Jimmy Choo Claressa platform sandals retailing for $1,600.

The appearance was not just about the glam. Swift also revealed how Kelce helped her announce her latest album, The Life of a Showgirl, on his record-breaking episode of the New Heights podcast, making the engagement moment feel even more special.

Also read: Taylor Swift spotted in NYC: Fans in love with her ‘showgirl style’, call her ‘queen’

