Taylor Swift spotted in NYC: Fans in love with her ‘showgirl style’, call her ‘queen’

Taylor Swift was spotted enjoying downtime while heading to dinner in New York City. Dressed in a black long-sleeved top and a mini skirt, the pictures of the ‘Life of a Showgirl’ singer left her fans mesmerised. Many took to X to compliment her looks and express their admiration for her. Picture of singer-songwriter Taylor Swift her Eras Tour. (AFP)

Where did she go?

The singer was pictured arriving solo at The Eighty Six, an upscale and intimate steakhouse in the West Village.

What did she wear?

She was seen wearing a Miu Miu Plaid Tartan Mini Skirt in black and grey. For accessories, she carried a Dior Small 30 Montaigne Avenue Top Handle Bag, reported Page Six. She was also seen wearing Jennifer Chamandi Camel Nappa high-heeled boots. The singer completed her look with dark red lipstick while flaunting her feathered bangs.

How did social media react?

An individual declared, “Taylor’s the best.” Another remarked, “Queen of a side eye and a lil smirk too.” A third commented, “She is sooooo pretty, I love her.” A fourth wrote, “Stunning, Beautiful, Gorgeous.”

Many simply shared heart emoticons or wrote “Queen” to react. Taylor Swift was seen in NYC while taking a break from her ‘Life of a Showgirl’ press tour.

About ‘Life of a Showgirl’:

Taylor Swift’s latest album had a polarising effect - with people either absolutely loving it or absolutely hating it. Just a day after its launch, the album broke several records on Spotify. At one point, the platform reportedly crashed after people flocked to it to listen to her songs.

The album has 12 tracks: Eldest Daughter, Father Figure, Cancelled, Ruin The Friendship, Wi$h Li$t, Honey, The Fate of Ophelia, Elizabeth Taylor, Life Of A Showgirl, Wood, Opalite, and Actually Romantic.