'Just look at her': Taylor Swift gushing over Selena Gomez before she walks down the aisle screams best friend goals!

The singer and actor, 35, tied the knot with record producer and beau Benny Blanco, 35, on September 27 at Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. The ceremony was dreamy, whimsical and unique, a perfect snapshot of what the couple's very public relationship stands to denote — as were all the BTS shots.

In the middle of her series of photo dumps, Selena momentarily went on to share a post about Mental Health, Sephora and her brand Rare Beauty's freshest feat. But she jumped right back into her wedding roundups. The latest, is not just that, but also a crossover appreciation post for Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl, the popstar's 12th studio album, which dropped on October 3.

Selena shared a video taken on Taylor's phone when the bridesmaid gang was waiting on Selena to get done getting ready. Taylor, who is taking the video, can be heard audibly gasping and utterly gushing over Selena's bridal beauty — exactly how every bride deserves to be made to feel!

Other shots included them taking a sip from their cocktails as everyone got ready, the duo hugging it out and pouting in their evening gowns and finally, a screenshot of Taylor's latest album. The caption to Selena's post read, “In honor of SHOWGIRL .. blessed to have you by my side almost 20 years later gator! I love you @taylorswift forever and always”