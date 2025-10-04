What records did Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ break on first day? Spotify reveals

Taylor Swift’s ‘Life of a Showgirl’ album broke multiple records on the first day of its release.
Taylor Swift’s Life of a Showgirl officially dropped at midnight on October 3, and it has since been a topic of discussion on social media. The album, which contains 12 tracks, reportedly crashed Spotify after many rushed to the platform to listen to the songs. The latest album has also broken several records on Spotify on its first day.
“On October 3rd, Taylor Swift's The Life of a Showgirl became Spotify's most-streamed album in a single day in 2025 so far,” read a tweet on the official X profile of Spotify.