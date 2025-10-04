‘I knew I want to marry Travis Kelce when…’: Taylor Swift gets candid about proposal, engagement ring, and marriage

Taylor Swift has revealed that she knew she wanted to marry NFL star Travis Kelce just six months into their relationship, Page Six reported. The singer said she was not shy about hinting at it. The musician, 35, shared that she showed Kelce inspiration for her dream engagement ring about 18 months before his surprise proposal in August this year. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce in August.(Instagram/taylorswift)

Speaking on Heart Breakfast radio, Swift excitedly flashed her brilliant-cut old mine diamond ring, estimated to be worth $1 million, and explained how she had pointed Kelce towards jeweller Kindred Lubeck’s work well before he popped the question.

“He was just paying attention to everything,” Swift said.

The singer added that when she saw her engagement ring, she gasped. “I knew exactly who had made it,” she said.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's proposal

The couple, who began dating in the summer of 2023 and went public that September at one of Kelce’s games, shared that the proposal took place in the Kansas City Chiefs player’s Leawood estate garden.

While Swift recorded an episode of Kelce’s New Heights podcast alongside his brother Jason, the footballer secretly had a team building a garden-style backdrop for the big moment. “He went all out, 10 out of 10,” Swift said on The Graham Norton Show.

The couple announced their engagement two weeks later with a playful Instagram post captioned, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Music at Swift-Kelce's wedding

Wedding planning is already sparking speculation, especially about the music. Swift joked that Ed Sheeran, her longtime friend and collaborator, would be impossible to keep away from performing, as per Billboard.

“It would be hard to keep him from it,” said Swift, and added that they love singing and performing and that it is not hard to talk either of them into doing so.

Kelce also hinted on his podcast that they may prefer live music over a DJ. So far, rock band Foreigner and DJ Mark Ronson have volunteered their services for the big day.

FAQs

When did Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce start dating?

They began dating in the summer of 2023 and went public in September that year.

Who designed Taylor Swift’s engagement ring?

The ring was designed by jeweller Kindred Lubeck, known for hand-engraved goldwork.

How did Travis Kelce propose?

He surprised Swift with a garden-themed setup at his Kansas City estate while she was recording his podcast.