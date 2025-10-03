Taylor Swift reveals if Ed Sheeran will sing at her wedding with Travis Kelce: ‘He knows what people want’

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce took the internet by storm following their engagement announcement on social media. While the fans are anticipating the couple’s marriage, the musician opened up about the preparation for her big day. The Grammy-winning singer made a stop at the UK’s Hits Radio Breakfast Show to promote her newest album, The Life of a Showgirl, where she spoke about whether Ed Sheeran will perform at her wedding. Will Ed Sheeran perform at Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding? Shake It Off singer drops big hint(AP)

While in the conversation, the host, Fleur East, asked the singer, “We spoke to Ed Sheeran a few weeks back, and he told us he is constantly asked to perform at people’s weddings. So is he singing at your wedding?”

To this, Swift hilariously replied that the Shape of You singer would be hard to keep off the stage, as per a People report.

Also read: Taylor Swift reveals story behind her engagement ring from Travis Kelce: ‘He was just paying attention to…’

Will Ed Sheeran perform at Taylor Swift-Travis Kelce’s wedding?

As Taylor Swift sat down for an interview with the media portal, she talked about the possibility of Ed Sheeran performing at her wedding. The Bad Karma crooner revealed, “Oh, it would be hard to keep him from it, I think!” She further added, “That’s the thing; he’s like, ‘I’m always being asked to sing at weddings.’ It’s like, 'Ed, if there is a stage, you know you’ll be on it.' He knows what people want, and he wants to give people what they want.”

Elsewhere in the conversation, the pop icon recalled the Sapphire singer’s nuptials from eight years ago. She said, “He had a great wedding … like eight years ago, a forest wedding, like a woods wedding.”

Moreover, the musician gushed about her bond with Ed Sheeran, stating that they both love performing, writing, and singing. “That’s the thing, we love what we do, we love to get up onstage, and it’s actually not that hard at talking either of us into performing at anything,” claimed Swift.

Previously, Travis Kelce had also dropped hints at the entertainment during his lavish ceremony, as per a People report. While sharing the screen space with his brother on the New Heights podcast, the NFL player revealed, “I think we're live music kind of people.”

Also read: Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch October supermoon in the US? Here's what we know

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s dreamy proposal

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dated for a couple of years before the Kansas City Chiefs star went on to pop the big question to the musician. The two first met after one of Swift’s Eras Tour concerts and immediately hit it off.

On August 26, the musician took to her Instagram account to share pictures from her engagement, as Kelce put the ring on her finger in the middle of a timeless garden. In the caption of the carousel post, Swift wrote, “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

Swift is also currently focusing on her new album, The Life of a Showgirl, which is available to stream on multiple audio platforms.

FAQs

Q1. What is the name of Taylor Swift’s new album?

Ans. Taylor Swift’s new album is called The Life of a Showgirl.

Q2. Is Ed Sheeran friends with Taylor Swift?

Ans. Yes. Ed Sheeran and Taylor Swift are close friends.

Q3. Since when are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce dating?

Ans. Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating each other since September 2023.