Harvest Moon 2025: When and how to watch October supermoon in the US? Here's what we know

On October 6, stargazers will be treated to a celestial spectacle called the ‘Supermoon’. As we head towards the end of the year, three supermoons are set to illuminate the sky. The first one, falling on October 6, is known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, because of the season in which it occurs. The supermoon, which will be visible on October 6, is also known as the Harvest Moon because of the season in which it occurs(Robert Cohen/St. Louis Post-Dispatch via AP)

As per People, the upcoming supermoon will not be the biggest this year, as that distinction belongs to the ‘Beaver Moon’, which will occur on November 5. But the October supermoon will also be a sight worth beholding.

What is a ‘supermoon’?

According to People, a full moon becomes a supermoon when its peak occurs while it is closest to Earth. This causes the celestial body to look bigger and light up the night sky even more spectacularly.

On top of that, the moon appears bigger when it is close to the horizon. This is due to a phenomenon known as the ‘moon’s illusion’.

Indy Star reports that the upcoming supermoon will occur when the lunar satellite is around 224,107 miles away from the Earth. Interestingly, October 4 is the International Observe the Moon Night. Just two days later, stargazers can not only observe the moon but also enjoy its grand appearance.

The upcoming full moon is also known as the ‘Harvest Moon’, due to it occurring close to the Autumnal equinox. The October supermoon is also known to Native American tribes as the ‘Drying Rice Moon’, Freezing Moon, and Migrating Moon.

A ‘supermoon’ can appear as much as 14 per cent larger in the sky and glow up to 30 per cent brighter. While that is not a very significant visual difference, the proximity of a supermoon does cause higher tides.

How to watch the supermoon?

The upcoming supermoon will appear at its brightest at 11:48 PM ET, according to People. Those in the United States can enjoy the supermoon in all its glory around sunset when the moon is close to the horizon.

If you miss the upcoming supermoon, you will have to wait one month for the next occurrence of this phenomenon, as the next supermoon falls on November 5. It will be known as the ‘Beaver Moon’ and will be even bigger than the Harvest Moon.

FAQs

