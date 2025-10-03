Taylor Swift’s new song ‘Honey’ sparks speculation about Travis Kelce

Taylor Swift released her 12th studio album ‘The Life of a Showgirl' on Friday. Among the 12 song album, Swift’s new track, “Honey,” has drawn attention from both fans and media, with many noting its focus on how pet names can take on different meanings depending on how they are used. Taylor Swift announced her engagement to Travis Kelce.(Instagram/taylorswift)

In “Honey,” Swift contrasts her past experiences with nicknames like “sweetheart” and “honey,” which she says were often spoken sarcastically or used in a controlling way. The lyrics then shift to a moment when the same words are expressed with real affection.

“You can call me honey, if you want,” Swift sings throughout the track, highlighting a change in how she accepts and values the name when it is said with genuine care.

Speculation about the song's lyrics

The lyrics have led to speculation that the song may be tied to her relationship with NFL player Travis Kelce, though Swift never names anyone directly. Listeners point to the affectionate tone as a possible reference to her current romance, while others view it as a broader reflection on how words can build or damage intimacy.

Fans have been dissecting every line since its release, fueling debate about whether the track points to Kelce or serves as a more universal take on love and respect.

Internet reactions

One user on X wrote, “Honey, omg I love this! Of course, Travis calls her honey so much that really can relate to their romance and their engagement last August. Gosh, this song is so adorable. And yes, that’s Travis’s song from her!”

A different user on the social media platform said, “I was thinking about the tracklist and suddenly remembered this scene from Happy Gilmore 2 where Travis gets covered in “HONEY” , without a doubt, this was Taylor’s doing.”

Another user added, “Oh my god not honey being about taylor reclaiming these sweet pet names thanks to travis im UNWELL."

Regardless of the speculation, “Honey” is being described as a thoughtful and relatable song about affection, trust, and the power of language. Many already see it as a standout addition to Swift’s catalog.

What did Taylor Swift say about ‘Honey’?

Taylor Swift explained that ‘Honey’ is a song about how words that were once meant to hurt you can take on a completely different meaning when spoken by someone who truly loves you. In the track-by-track for her latest release, Swift says - “If the only time you were ever called honey was when someone said, ‘That look is not working for you, honey,' then it feels totally different when someone uses that same word in a way that’s sweet, sincere, and full of care.”

She added that the song is about healing old emotional wounds and reclaiming the power of words that once made you feel small. “It’s kind of about the idea of healing these old wounds that were caused by certain words that now feel totally lovely and sweet,” she said.

Swift also expressed how much fun the track is for her personally. “I just love this song,” she said. “It’s such a bop. I just jump around to this song.”