Did Dan Campbell slam NFL over Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime performance? Here's the truth

The NFL's picking Band Bunny for the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show did not sit well with many fans - particularly those on the political right. Along with calls for a boycott, it has resulted im a lot of false claims going viral on social media. Detroit Lions head coach Dan Campbell looks on during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Ford Field.(Getty Images via AFP)

One such claim involves the Detroit Lions and their Head Coach, Dan Campbell. Soon after calls to boycott the NFL's halftime show started surfacing on social media, a claim that Dan Campbell has criticized the league's decision went viral.

However, those claims are entirely false, as neither Dan Campbell nor the Lions has made any comment on Bad Bunny's upcoming Super Bowl performance. For instance, a Facebook post from an account called the 'Detroit Daily Star,' which claims that Campbell reacted to the news saying: "Is this football or a circus?"

The post then goes on to claim that Campbell "threatened to pull Lions from the game if Bad Bunny continued to perform at the Super Bowl."

Here's the post:

Notably, a similar claim also surfaced around the Dallas Cowboys and their owner, Jerry Jones. It said that Jones and the Cowboys petitioned the NFL to remove Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer. But, much like the viral posts about Dan Campbell, it was also false.

ICE Agents To Patrol Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance

Bad Bunny's Puerto Rican origin has come under sharp focus after a White House official said that ICE agents will be on patrol at the venue when Bad Bunny performs at the Super Bowl. A Department of Homeland Security Advisor to the Trump administration, Corey Lewandowski, appeared on right-wing activist and influencer, Benny Johnson's show, 'The Benny Show,' and confirmed that ICE agents will be present at the performance.

“There is nowhere that you can provide safe haven to people in this country illegally. Not the Super Bowl and nowhere else,” he said.

“We will find you. We will apprehend you. We will put you in a detention facility, and we will deport you. So know that that is a very real situation under this administration, which is completely contrary to what how it used to be,” he said.