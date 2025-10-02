Did Jerry Jones petition NFL to remove Bad Bunny from Super Bowl Halftime Show? Here's the truth

The NFL's decision to choose Bad Bunny as the performer for Super Bowl LX in 2026 has caused massive outrage. Amid that, a lot of rumors are circulating on social media, many of which are not true. Dallas Cowboys team owner Jerry Jones.(AP)

One such states that Jerry Jones, the owner of the Dallas Cowboys, has petitioned the National Football League to remove Bad Bunny as the Super Bowl 2026 performer. However, Jerry Jones has filed no such petition with the NFL, and reports claiming he did are false.

Multiple false news reports were published on lesser-known or unknown websites, where it was claimed that Jones had challenged the NFL's decision.

The reports also contain a statement allegedly from Jones, saying: “Bringing an LGBT singer to perform in an important final is the stupidest thing. American culture and this sport will be weakened and die by them. Let’s change that thinking because this is a sport for strong people.”

But such reports are false. One such report can be traced to a site called Damoxes, which often publishes unverified and false viral reports.

Here's a post with the screenshot from the aforementioned website:

Why NFL's Bad Bunny Decision Sparked Outrage

The NFL's decision to have Bad Bunny has sparked outrage in Donald Trump's Make America Great Again camp owing to the artist's pro-LGBTQ stance. Many have come out stating that they will boycott the show as it is "unpatriotic."

Additionally, a White House advisor revealed to Forbes that the Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents will be on patrol during that halftime show, calling the league's decision "shameful." Notably, Bad Bunny, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, is from Puerto Rico.