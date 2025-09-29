What is Bad Bunny’s net worth in 2025? Find out how much he will make for the Super Bowl performance

Apple Music announced Sunday that Bad Bunny will headline the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show. The game is set for February 8. Bad Bunny will perform at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, following Kendrick Lamar's record-setting set last year.(Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

The Puerto Rican rapper and singer, 31, had hinted at the performance on X, saying he would play “just one date in the US.” His estimated net worth is $50 million, per Celebrity Net Worth.

Since debuting with X 100pre in December 2018, Bad Bunny has seen a rapid rise in global fame. His 2025 summer residency in Puerto Rico drew major celebrities, including LeBron James and Penélope Cruz. He is known for hits such as “Safaera,” “Maldita Pobreza,” and “La Romana.”

While his private concert fee is estimated between $1.5 million and $2 million, halftime performers at the Super Bowl are only paid the minimum union rate. Sports Illustrated reported that Usher, who performed in 2024, received $671 for his show and roughly $1,800 for rehearsals.

Production costs—covering staging, special effects, and logistics—are paid by the NFL and Apple Music. In some years, these expenses have reached $15 million. Some artists have added personal funds to elevate their set design; The Weeknd reportedly spent $7 million of his own money for his 2021 performance, though that figure remains unconfirmed.

Kendrick Lamar headlined the most recent halftime show and brought out SZA, Samuel L. Jackson, Serena Williams, and Mustard as guests. The performance became the most-viewed halftime show to date.

Other recent headliners have included Usher (2024) and Rihanna (2023). In 2022, Lamar also performed as part of a lineup that featured Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Eminem, and Mary J. Blige.

Super Bowl halftime shows consistently draw massive audiences. In 2024, Super Bowl LVIII was watched by 123 million viewers in the U.S., according to the NFL.