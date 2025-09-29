Does Bad Bunny sing any English song? Fans confused after Super Bowl halftime reveal

Bad Bunny has been revealed as the Super Bowl 2026 halftime show performer, but not all NFL fans are taking it too well. The major grouse seems to be from claims that the Puerto Rican artist does not have many songs in English. Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is known for hits like Safaera, Maldita Pobreza, and La Romana. (REUTERS)

“Their show was in English. Bad Bunny’s show will be in Spanish!!!,” one person said on X, when a user commented that Shakira and Jennifer Lopez were among Latin artists to perform in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Another person said, “Who is Bad Bunny and why is he the Super Bowl halftime show? From what I’ve heard all his songs aren’t even in English..Last time I checked this was America..”

Yet another added, “Now I like bad bunny but the only song ik that he got in English is 'I like it' and he not even speaking English in that song so how is that gonna work.”

Notably, Bad Bunny does collaborate with artists who make music in English like Drake and Cardi B, but the singer himself mostly performs in Spanish. The Super Bowl performer choice has also drawn ire towards Jay-Z's Roc Nation, which partners with the NFL for the halftime show.

“RocNation CLEARLY doesn’t give a s-- about appealing to a broad audience. Bad Bunny is a phenomenal entertainer and has crossover music, but is very niche. After last year’s show, I thought they would’ve learned,” a user said on X.

In fact, the clamor got to a point that a football news aggregator on X posted “NFL fans have posted that they are angry that Bad Bunny is performing at the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, and he does not have ENGLISH SONGS. Bad Bunny is Puerto Rican, and his songs are primarily in Spanish, with very little English. Thoughts on this…?”

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is known for hits like Safaera, Maldita Pobreza, and La Romana. He's dubbed the ‘King of Latin Trap’. He recently had a highly successful summer residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico, with celebrities like LeBron James and Penelope Cruz in attendance.

Ahead of the reveal, Bad Bunny hinted at the Super Bowl performance on his X profile.

“I've been thinking about it these days, and after discussing it with my team, I think I'll do just one date in the United States,” the translated post read.