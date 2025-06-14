‘People fainting, but Shakira doesn’t care’: Fans mad after San Antonio show postponed last minute

Shakira fans were left furious after her Friday night concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio was postponed at the last minute due to reported structural issues. Shakira's San Antonio show was postponed last minute.(Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)

Before the postponement was announced, many concertgoers shared images and videos of long lines outside the stadium under blistering heat. Fans reported being held outside for hours without being allowed to enter.

“One hour in line with temperatures over 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit), people fainting and @Alamodome and @shakira doesn’t care at all about the fans,” one attendee tweeted.

Another added, “Worst concert experience ever #shakira. So this crowd has been waiting over an hour and a half. But the #alamodome refuses to open the gates. People are passing out. Apparently all over stage issues.”

A third person wrote, "Alamodome your email for the Shakira concert said doors open at 5:30, instead you have hundreds of people overheating for 30 minutes and counting."

Live Nation later confirmed the postponement, stating, “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

After the official announcement, fans expressed frustration online, blaming both Shakira’s team and the venue for the mismanagement.

One person vented, “How can you cancel on San Antonio at the last minute???? 40,000 people turned away?”

Another wrote, “There is some bigger problem happening in @shakira team. How come in few cities she cancels concert on the day of its happening and it's related to structural issues? Why is her team not checking everything on time if that's the problem?"

Another fan tweeted, “This is just a bad joke at this point. When is @Shakira going to fire her entire team and work with people that are at her level?”