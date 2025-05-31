Why did Shakira cancel two concerts in two days? The reasons behind pop star's nixed Fenway Park, World Pride gigs

On Friday, pop star Shakira called off her concert in Boston's Fenway Park just hours before she was to take the stage. A day later, another of her concerts - this time the opening act for World Pride 2025 - was cancelled just a day before time. The two cancellations have sparked off several speculations about her health as the star had recently taken a nasty fall. However, the real reasons are more logistical. (Also read: Fenway Park concerts canceled: How to get refunds for Shakira and Jason Aldean's shows) Shakira has seen two of her concerts getting cancelled within days of each other. (Photo by CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP)(AFP)

Shakira's two cancelled concerts

One day before the kickoff concert for World Pride 2025 in the US capital, headlining performer Shakira abruptly cancelled due to equipment difficulties. “We are deeply disappointed that unforeseen circumstances have forced the cancellation” of the concert, the Capital Pride Alliance, the main World Pride organiser, said in a Friday statement. “Updates about the relocated Opening Ceremony program will be released as soon as they are finalised!”

The gig was a part of Shakira’s ongoing Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour. The singer seems to have hit multiple road bumps in her world tour, with several concerts having been cancelled at the last minute.

A day before this, Boston's Fenway Park concert was also called off. A statement from Fenway Park read: “Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th, respectively, at Fenway Park have been cancelled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologise for the inconvenience."

No health scare

Shakira had taken a nasty fall on stage last week during one of her concerts. The video from the performance went viral, and pretty soon after the cancelled concerts, people linked the two incidents. However, given that both cancellations are due to logistical reasons, there appears to be no connection between the two. Reports have stated that Shakira suffered no injuries in her fall. In fact, videos of the incident show her getting up and performing right away.

A statement from Shakira read: “Due to circumstances beyond my control, I am sad and heartbroken that I will not be able to be in Washington, DC with you tomorrow. I hope that I can come back to DC, as soon as I am able.”

She added, “Meanwhile, please know that I am eternally thankful for you unconditional support.”