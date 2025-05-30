Fenway Park concerts canceled: How to get refunds for Shakira and Jason Aldean's shows

Three concerts scheduled at Boston's Fenway Park have been canceled due to "unforeseen circumstances." Shakira was set to perform on Thursday night, while Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn were slated for Friday. Fans who purchased tickets are asked to request refunds through the platforms where they bought them. Shakira, Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn's shows at Boston's Fenway Park have been canceled.(UnSplash)

In a statement, Fenway Park announced:

“Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Shakira and Jason Aldean and Brooks & Dunn performances originally scheduled for May 29th and May 30th respectively at Fenway Park have been canceled. Refunds will be available at your point of purchase. We apologize for the inconvenience."