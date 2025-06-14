Is Shakira's San Antonio concert canceled? What we know

The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed, not canceled. The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed.(X)

According to a venue spokesperson speaking to KSAT, concertgoers who had already arrived were initially not allowed inside due to unspecified “ongoing issues.” The show was later officially postponed.

In a statement, Live Nation Entertainment confirmed the reason for the delay: “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Fan Reactions

Before the postponement was announced, many concertgoers took to social media to express frustration, sharing images of long lines and describing difficult conditions outside the stadium.

“One hour in line with temperatures over 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit), people fainting and @Alamodome and @shakira doesn’t care at all about the fans,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Worst concert experience ever #shakira. So this crowd has been waiting over an hour and a half. But the #alamodome refuses to open the gates. People are passing out. Apparently all over stage issues.”

A third person wrote, “@Alamodome your email for the Shakira concert said doors open at 5:30, instead you have hundreds of people overheating for 30 minutes and counting.”

Backlash After Postponement

Following the official postponement, backlash intensified online, with fans slamming both Shakira's team and the venue for what many viewed as last-minute mismanagement.

One person vented, “How can you cancel on San Antonio at the last minute???? 40,000 people turned away?”

Another wrote, “There is some bigger problem happening in @shakira team. How come in few cities she cancels concert on the day of its happening and it's related to structural issues? Why is her team not checking everything on time if that's the problem?

This marks at least the third last-minute postponement on Shakira’s current tour. Earlier in 2025, shows in Washington, D.C., and Boston were also canceled on short notice due to reported technical or structural issues. A rescheduled date for the San Antonio concert has not yet been announced.