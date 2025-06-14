Search Search
Saturday, Jun 14, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Is Shakira's San Antonio concert canceled? What we know

ByVaishnavi Vaidyanathan
Jun 14, 2025 06:03 AM IST

Shakira’s Friday night concert at the Alamodome in San Antonio has been postponed due to structural issues, but it has not been canceled.

The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed, not canceled.

The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed.(X)
The Shakira concert scheduled for Friday night at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas, has been postponed.(X)

According to a venue spokesperson speaking to KSAT, concertgoers who had already arrived were initially not allowed inside due to unspecified “ongoing issues.” The show was later officially postponed.

In a statement, Live Nation Entertainment confirmed the reason for the delay: “Unfortunately, Shakira’s performance tonight has been postponed due to structural issues. All previously purchased tickets will be honored for the new date once announced. More information will be emailed to ticketholders directly when available. We apologize for the inconvenience.”

Fan Reactions

Before the postponement was announced, many concertgoers took to social media to express frustration, sharing images of long lines and describing difficult conditions outside the stadium.

“One hour in line with temperatures over 32 Celsius (90 Fahrenheit), people fainting and @Alamodome and @shakira doesn’t care at all about the fans,” one person wrote.

Another added, “Worst concert experience ever #shakira. So this crowd has been waiting over an hour and a half. But the #alamodome refuses to open the gates. People are passing out. Apparently all over stage issues.”

A third person wrote, “@Alamodome your email for the Shakira concert said doors open at 5:30, instead you have hundreds of people overheating for 30 minutes and counting.”

Backlash After Postponement

Following the official postponement, backlash intensified online, with fans slamming both Shakira's team and the venue for what many viewed as last-minute mismanagement.

One person vented, “How can you cancel on San Antonio at the last minute???? 40,000 people turned away?”

Another wrote, “There is some bigger problem happening in @shakira team. How come in few cities she cancels concert on the day of its happening and it's related to structural issues? Why is her team not checking everything on time if that's the problem?

This marks at least the third last-minute postponement on Shakira’s current tour. Earlier in 2025, shows in Washington, D.C., and Boston were also canceled on short notice due to reported technical or structural issues. A rescheduled date for the San Antonio concert has not yet been announced.

 

Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
Stay updated with US News covering politics, crime, weather, local events, and sports highlights. Get the latest on Donald Trump and American politics also realtime updates on Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates.
News / World News / US News / Is Shakira's San Antonio concert canceled? What we know
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, June 14, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On