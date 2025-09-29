Bad Bunny set to make Super Bowl 2026 halftime show debut? Rumors swirl ahead of big reveal

Rumors of Bad Bunny taking the stage during the NFL Super Bowl 2026 halftime show has begun to circulate since the league said it would be making the official announcement during the Sunday Night Football game halftime. Rumors have circulated that Bad Bunny might perform during the NFL 2026 Super Bowl half time show.(AP)

“Tune into Sunday Night Football halftime for a big announcement,” NFL said on X.

Since the announcement was made, several profiles on X began to speculate that Bad Bunny could be the next performer.

“BAD BUNNY IS THE SUPER BOWL LIX HALFTIME SHOW PERFORMER,” one stated. Another added, “Bad Bunny is your halftime performer for Super Bowl LX.” Yet another said, “Bad Bunny is rumored to headline the Super Bowl.”

There has been no official announcement from the NFL regarding Bad Bunny taking the stage during Super Bowl 2026 halftime.

Who is Bad Bunny?

Bad Bunny or Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio is a Puerto Rican rapper and singer, known for hits like Safaera, Maldita Pobreza, and La Romana. He's dubbed the ‘King of Latin Trap’.

Bad Bunny recently had a highly successful summer residency, No Me Quiero Ir de Aquí, at the Coliseo de Puerto Rico. It attracted celebrities from LeBron James to Penelope Cruz.

The singer has an interest in the NFL as well, and swapped jerseys with Kansas City Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco, during his Puerto Rico concert in July.

Update on Taylor Swift, Adele

There were reports that Taylor Swift was approached by the NFL to perform during the Super Bowl halftime, but the pop singer backed out. The report indicated that NFL had been unwilling to accommodate Swift's demands.

The league is known to dictate terms when it comes to Super Bowl performers. They have reportedly even sought a piece of the increased music and ticket sales that come from the massive exposure a performer gets if they are in the Super Bowl halftime show.

Adele too was reportedly contacted to perform in the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, though the singer had passed up on a similar offer many years ago.

Last year, Kendrick Lamar performed at the Super Bowl halftime on September 8.