Super Bowl 2026 halftime show: How much will performers earn next year? First details

The NFL is set to announce the Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer during the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The big game is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While names like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have made rounds on social media, nothing is confirmed yet. Kendrick Lamar performed at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime(Getty Images via AFP)

How much will the 2026 Super Bowl performer earn?

The NFL's policy, confirmed by spokesperson Brian McCarthy in a 2022 Newsweek interview, states that performers receive only union scale under SAG-AFTRA rates, covering rehearsals and the show itself without an appearance fee.

This equates to about $671 for the performance and $1,800 for rehearsals, totaling roughly $2,500 per artist, per a 2024 Sports Illustrated report.

The league covers all production costs, including travel and staging, which can exceed $13 million, as seen with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 extravaganza.

Super Bowl Halftime Shows Through the Years

2025 – Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA

2024 – Usher with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris

2023 – Rihanna

2022 – Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige

2021 – The Weeknd

2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz

2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi

2018 – Justin Timberlake & The Tennessee Kids

2017 – Lady Gaga

2016 – Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars

2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott

2014 – Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers

2013 – Beyoncé

2012 – Madonna

2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash

2010 – The Who

2009 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band

2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers

2007 – Prince with Florida A&M marching band

2006 – The Rolling Stones

2005 – Paul McCartney

2004 – Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake

2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting

2002 – U2

2001 – “The Kings of Rock and Pop” – Aerosmith, ’N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly

2000 – “A Tapestry of Nations” – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton & choir

1999 – “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” – Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover

1998 – “Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations

1997 – “Blues Brothers Bash” – Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, with James Brown & ZZ Top

1996 – Diana Ross – helicopter exit finale

1995 – “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” – Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine

1994 – “Rockin’ Country Sunday” – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd

1993 – “Heal the World” – Michael Jackson with 3,500 children

1992 – “Winter Magic” – Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill

1991 – “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” – New Kids on the Block

1990 – “Salute to New Orleans / 40th Anniversary of Peanuts” – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas

1989 – “Be Bop Bamboozled” – 3-D effects

1988 – “Something Grand” – 88 grand pianos, Rockettes, Chubby Checker

1987 – “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”

1986 – “Beat of the Future”

1985 – “A World of Children’s Dreams”

1984 – “Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen”

1983 – “KaleidoSUPERscope”

1982 – “A Salute to the 60s and Motown”

1981 – “A Mardi Gras Festival”

1980 – “Salute to the Big Band Era” – Up with People

1979 – “Carnival Salute to the Caribbean” – Ken Hamilton & Caribbean bands

1978 – “From Paris to the Paris of America” – Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt

1977 – “It’s a Small World” – first crowd placard stunt

1976 – “200 Years and Just a Baby” – Bicentennial tribute

1975 – “Tribute to Duke Ellington” – Mercer Ellington, Grambling State band

1974 – “A Musical America” – University of Texas band

1973 – “Happiness Is…” – University of Michigan band, Woody Herman

1972 – “Salute to Louis Armstrong” – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team

1971 – Florida A&M band

1970 – Carol Channing

1969 – “America Thanks” – Florida A&M University band

1968 – Grambling State band

1967 – University of Arizona & Grambling State marching bands