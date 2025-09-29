Super Bowl 2026 halftime show: How much will performers earn next year? First details
The NFL is set to announce the Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer during the Sunday Night Football game between the Green Bay Packers and the Dallas Cowboys. The big game is set for February 8, 2026, at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California. While names like Taylor Swift and Miley Cyrus have made rounds on social media, nothing is confirmed yet.
How much will the 2026 Super Bowl performer earn?
The NFL's policy, confirmed by spokesperson Brian McCarthy in a 2022 Newsweek interview, states that performers receive only union scale under SAG-AFTRA rates, covering rehearsals and the show itself without an appearance fee.
This equates to about $671 for the performance and $1,800 for rehearsals, totaling roughly $2,500 per artist, per a 2024 Sports Illustrated report.
The league covers all production costs, including travel and staging, which can exceed $13 million, as seen with Jennifer Lopez and Shakira's 2020 extravaganza.
Super Bowl Halftime Shows Through the Years
2025 – Kendrick Lamar with special guest SZA
2024 – Usher with Alicia Keys, Jermaine Dupri, H.E.R., will.i.am, Lil Jon, Ludacris
2023 – Rihanna
2022 – Eminem, Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Kendrick Lamar, Mary J. Blige
2021 – The Weeknd
2020 – Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Bad Bunny, J Balvin, Emme Muñiz
2019 – Maroon 5, Travis Scott, Big Boi
2018 – Justin Timberlake & The Tennessee Kids
2017 – Lady Gaga
2016 – Coldplay with Beyoncé and Bruno Mars
2015 – Katy Perry, Lenny Kravitz, Missy Elliott
2014 – Bruno Mars with Red Hot Chili Peppers
2013 – Beyoncé
2012 – Madonna
2011 – The Black Eyed Peas, Usher, Slash
2010 – The Who
2009 – Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band
2008 – Tom Petty & The Heartbreakers
2007 – Prince with Florida A&M marching band
2006 – The Rolling Stones
2005 – Paul McCartney
2004 – Janet Jackson, Kid Rock, P. Diddy, Nelly, Justin Timberlake
2003 – Shania Twain, No Doubt, Sting
2002 – U2
2001 – “The Kings of Rock and Pop” – Aerosmith, ’N Sync, Britney Spears, Mary J. Blige, Nelly
2000 – “A Tapestry of Nations” – Phil Collins, Christina Aguilera, Enrique Iglesias, Toni Braxton & choir
1999 – “Celebration of Soul, Salsa and Swing” – Stevie Wonder, Gloria Estefan, Big Bad Voodoo Daddy, Savion Glover
1998 – “Tribute to Motown’s 40th Anniversary” – Boyz II Men, Smokey Robinson, Queen Latifah, Martha Reeves, The Temptations
1997 – “Blues Brothers Bash” – Dan Aykroyd, John Goodman, James Belushi, with James Brown & ZZ Top
1996 – Diana Ross – helicopter exit finale
1995 – “Indiana Jones and the Temple of the Forbidden Eye” – Tony Bennett, Patti LaBelle, Arturo Sandoval, Miami Sound Machine
1994 – “Rockin’ Country Sunday” – Clint Black, Tanya Tucker, Travis Tritt, Wynonna & Naomi Judd
1993 – “Heal the World” – Michael Jackson with 3,500 children
1992 – “Winter Magic” – Gloria Estefan, Brian Boitano, Dorothy Hamill
1991 – “A Small World Salute to 25 Years of the Super Bowl” – New Kids on the Block
1990 – “Salute to New Orleans / 40th Anniversary of Peanuts” – Pete Fountain, Doug Kershaw, Irma Thomas
1989 – “Be Bop Bamboozled” – 3-D effects
1988 – “Something Grand” – 88 grand pianos, Rockettes, Chubby Checker
1987 – “Salute to Hollywood’s 100th Anniversary”
1986 – “Beat of the Future”
1985 – “A World of Children’s Dreams”
1984 – “Salute to the Superstars of the Silver Screen”
1983 – “KaleidoSUPERscope”
1982 – “A Salute to the 60s and Motown”
1981 – “A Mardi Gras Festival”
1980 – “Salute to the Big Band Era” – Up with People
1979 – “Carnival Salute to the Caribbean” – Ken Hamilton & Caribbean bands
1978 – “From Paris to the Paris of America” – Tyler Apache Belles, Pete Fountain, Al Hirt
1977 – “It’s a Small World” – first crowd placard stunt
1976 – “200 Years and Just a Baby” – Bicentennial tribute
1975 – “Tribute to Duke Ellington” – Mercer Ellington, Grambling State band
1974 – “A Musical America” – University of Texas band
1973 – “Happiness Is…” – University of Michigan band, Woody Herman
1972 – “Salute to Louis Armstrong” – Ella Fitzgerald, Carol Channing, Al Hirt, U.S. Marine Corps Drill Team
1971 – Florida A&M band
1970 – Carol Channing
1969 – “America Thanks” – Florida A&M University band
1968 – Grambling State band
1967 – University of Arizona & Grambling State marching bands