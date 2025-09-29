Super Bowl 2026 halftime performer: When will NFL make big reveal? Latest on Taylor Swift, Adele

The Super Bowl halftime performer will be revealed today, NFL announced on X. This comes after Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down an offer to perform during the Super Bowl halftime this year. Taylor Swift has reportedly turned down an offer to perform during the NFL halftime show. Image for representational purposes. (Pixabay)

What time will NFL make big reveal

NFL on X said that the big reveal would be made during the Sunday Night Football halftime.

“Tune into Sunday Night Football halftime for a big announcement,” they wrote.

The NFL added a football emoticon, followed by an apple and a face signaling silence. Many on X wondered if the Apple was a reference to Fiona Apple performing. However, it could very well be a nod to Apple Music Halftime, which is mentioned in a hashtag on the post.

Given that NFL Sunday night games start around 8:20 pm ET, the halftime would be sometime between 9:30 and 9:45 pm ET.

Reports indicated that Swift backed out of the Super Bowl performance because NFL did not meet her demands. It is no secret that the football league mostly dictates terms when it comes to Super Bowl performers. Reportedly, they have even sought a piece of the increased music and ticket sales that come from the massive exposure a performer gets if they are in the Super Bowl halftime show.

However, Swift is a global icon and social media chatter indicates that since she began to date Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, many of her fans have taken an interest in the NFL, by extension of Swift having an active interest at present. A report from earlier this month suggests that Adele, who had passed on the offer many years ago, was also approached to perform this time.

Last year, it was Kendrick Lamar who performed at the Super Bowl halftime on September 8 with the very memorable rendition of Not Like Us, which was his diss track amid the highly-publicized feud with Drake.