Was Taylor Swift at Selena Gomez's wedding? Truth behind viral gown photo

On Friday, Taylor Swift was spotted shielding herself with umbrellas as she arrived for her best friend Selena Gomez's wedding.
Selena Gomez married her boyfriend Benny Blanco in a private California ceremony on Saturday. Gomez shared wedding photos on social media, while images of her Only Murders in the Building co-stars from the rehearsal dinner also emerged.
The day before the wedding, Taylor Swift was spotted shielding herself with umbrellas as she arrived for her best friend's nuptials. On Saturday, a viral photo of Swift in a maroon gown led some to speculate she was the flower girl. However, the image was later identified as an AI-generated fake. It first circulated in December 2024 when Gomez and Blanco announced their engagement.